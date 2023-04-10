Rada terminates agreement between Ukraine, Russia on crossing of state border by residents of border regions

The Verkhovna Rada has terminated the agreement between Ukraine and the Russian Federation on the procedure for crossing the Ukrainian-Russian state border by residents of border regions.

The adoption of relevant bill No. 0181 was supported by 283 deputies at a plenary session on Monday, said Yaroslav Zhelezniak, a member of the Holos faction.

This agreement was ratified on February 22, 2012. As noted in the explanatory note, the termination of its operation will contribute to strengthening state control over the entry and stay of Russian citizens in Ukraine in the face of threats to the national security of Ukraine.