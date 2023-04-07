Facts

13:39 07.04.2023

Zelenskyy: Year ago AFU completed liberation of Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy regions from enemy

1 min read
Zelenskyy: Year ago AFU completed liberation of Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy regions from enemy

One year ago, the Ukrainian army completed the liberation of Kyiv, Chernihiv, and Sumy regions from the Russian occupation, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"A year ago, the Armed Forces of Ukraine completed the liberation of Kyiv, Chernihiv and Sumy regions from the enemy. Due to the strength of our warriors, the indomitability of our people, we won the battle for the North," he said on the Telegram channel on Friday.

The head of state emphasized that the territorial integrity of Ukraine will be restored.

"Ukraine will win at the front. Ukraine will prevail in recovery. Ukraine will be victorious in restoring justice," Zelenskyy said.

