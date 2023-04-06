Facts

18:09 06.04.2023

UK plans to train 20,000 Ukrainian soldiers in 2023

UK plans to train 20,000 Ukrainian soldiers in 2023

As part of the British Interflex training program for the personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, more than 10,000 soldiers were trained, the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom has reported.

“The UK support to Ukraine remains steadfast as we aim to train 20,000 recruits in 2023,” the ministry said on Twitter.

“Operation Interflex continues to train personnel from the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and has so far trained over 10,000 recruits,” the message reads.

 

