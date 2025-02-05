Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
11:02 05.02.2025

Ukraine to receive GBP 10 mln from UK for economic recovery – govt of UK

1 min read
Ukraine to receive GBP 10 mln from UK for economic recovery – govt of UK

The United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland will allocate GBP 10 million to Ukraine as part of the Ukrainian economic recovery programme, the government of the UK reported on its website on Wednesday.

"Shoring up Ukraine's private sector and the resilience of small and medium businesses, the new economic recovery programme, announced by the Prime Minister as part of the 100 Year Partnership, will receive a £10 million boost to help renew, rebuild and reform Ukraine's economy for the future," the government of the UK said.

Foreign Secretary of the UK, David Lammy, is making his second official visit to Kyiv.

"We are determined to put Ukraine in the strongest possible position, both in its fight against Russia and beyond, with our long-term relationship cemented by the 100 Year Partnership… Delivering change at home, against the backdrop of an increasingly volatile world, means we must bolster the resilience of our partners," Lammy said.

Tags: #ukraine #united_kingdom

MORE ABOUT

20:24 07.05.2025
German FM Wadephul assures Ukraine of European support

German FM Wadephul assures Ukraine of European support

10:30 06.05.2025
Interagency task force approves transformation roadmaps for Ukraine's EU accession

Interagency task force approves transformation roadmaps for Ukraine's EU accession

12:37 05.05.2025
Orban sharply responds to Zelenskyy regarding Ukraine's accession to EU

Orban sharply responds to Zelenskyy regarding Ukraine's accession to EU

10:54 02.05.2025
US State Dept announces change in approach to negotiations with Russia and Ukraine

US State Dept announces change in approach to negotiations with Russia and Ukraine

20:27 01.05.2025
European Commissioner Kos: We reiterate our support to opening Cluster 1 with Ukraine, Moldova simultaneously and ASAP

European Commissioner Kos: We reiterate our support to opening Cluster 1 with Ukraine, Moldova simultaneously and ASAP

18:27 01.05.2025
Ukrainian-American Economic Partnership Deal is win-win, sends signal to Russian leadership – Bessent

Ukrainian-American Economic Partnership Deal is win-win, sends signal to Russian leadership – Bessent

09:29 01.05.2025
Ukraine's Minister of Economy, U.S. Treasury Secretary sign deal to establish U.S.-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund

Ukraine's Minister of Economy, U.S. Treasury Secretary sign deal to establish U.S.-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund

14:02 25.04.2025
Ukraine insists that Crimea not be officially recognized as Russian – media

Ukraine insists that Crimea not be officially recognized as Russian – media

20:21 24.04.2025
Trump says he has ‘his own deadline’ for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, but avoids naming specific date

Trump says he has ‘his own deadline’ for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, but avoids naming specific date

21:45 18.04.2025
Trump says USA could withdraw from negotiating process to resolve Russia's war against Ukraine

Trump says USA could withdraw from negotiating process to resolve Russia's war against Ukraine

HOT NEWS

EBRD revises Ukraine 2025 growth forecast down to 3.3% from 3.5%

Ukraine receives EUR 1 bln from EU under ERA program

Ukrainian govt expects Reconstruction Fund with USA to start working within weeks

Ukraine expects U.S. contributions to Reconstruction Fund this year via cash, military aid

Ukraine's forex reserves in April increase by 10.2%, to historical maximum of $46.7 bln

LATEST

Environment Minister: Preliminary agreements reached with donors to restore flow of Saksahan River, secure water supply for 1.4 mln Ukrainians

DTEK Energy plans annual eurobond buybacks of up to $100 mln, seeks changes to bond terms

EBRD revises Ukraine 2025 growth forecast down to 3.3% from 3.5%

Quarter of job offers on Ukrainian labor market offered by processing industry – survey

Arricano continues restoration work on cultural heritage sites in Lukianivka

Loss from fraudulent card transactions in 2024 increases by 37% while their number decreases by 1% – NBU

Interpipe gathers reprs of 26 client companies on Lake Garda in Italy to strengthen relations

Vodafone Ukraine to expand VoLTE and VoWiFi coverage nationwide in 2025

NBU allows to finance foreign repr offices up to EUR1 mln/year, pay for export/import litigation

Farmers sow 76% of spring grains and legumes from plan, catch up with last year's figure in terms of area

AD
AD