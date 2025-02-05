Ukraine to receive GBP 10 mln from UK for economic recovery – govt of UK

The United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland will allocate GBP 10 million to Ukraine as part of the Ukrainian economic recovery programme, the government of the UK reported on its website on Wednesday.

"Shoring up Ukraine's private sector and the resilience of small and medium businesses, the new economic recovery programme, announced by the Prime Minister as part of the 100 Year Partnership, will receive a £10 million boost to help renew, rebuild and reform Ukraine's economy for the future," the government of the UK said.

Foreign Secretary of the UK, David Lammy, is making his second official visit to Kyiv.

"We are determined to put Ukraine in the strongest possible position, both in its fight against Russia and beyond, with our long-term relationship cemented by the 100 Year Partnership… Delivering change at home, against the backdrop of an increasingly volatile world, means we must bolster the resilience of our partners," Lammy said.