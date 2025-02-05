UK pledges GBP 55 mln in aid to Ukraine

The United Kingdom will provide GBP 55 million in aid to Ukraine for energy, business, and social support, British Foreign Secretary David Lammy announced.

"Today, I am announcing an additional £55 million in UK support for Ukraine to help boost resilience and growth in both our countries," Lammy said during a press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart, Andriy Sybiha, in Kyiv on Wednesday.

In particular, the UK is fulfilling its commitment to finance the delivery of Ukrainian grain to Syria, allocating GBP 3 million for this purpose.