Zelenskyy: Deployment of Russian tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus to indicate Putin's unsuccessful meeting with China's leader

The deployment of tactical nuclear weapons by Russia in Belarus will indicate an unsuccessful meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes.

"The signal that Russia will deploy nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus speaks of an unsuccessful meeting [of the Russian president] with China," Zelenskyy said at a press conference with the President of Moldova and the Prime Ministers of Croatia, Slovenia, Slovakia in Kyiv.

According to him, this is necessary for Putin in order, firstly, to show a certain subjectivity, which Russia under his leadership has already completely lost.

Secondly, as Zelenskyy noted, this is necessary for the Russian president to show some political steps or victories.

"I couldn't do it on the battlefield. And even though they [Russia] started such a bloody war, it's absolutely clear how it will end. The question is that he does not spare our people and kills them. But he does not count his people either. Although this is the business of Russia," the president said.

Zelenskyy also said the deployment of nuclear weapons by Russia in Belarus would indicate the complete loss of any subjectivity by Alexander Lukashenko, whom the West does not recognize as legitimately elected.

"He no longer decides what weapons are on his territory," Zelenskyy said.

The president also once again said: "If Ukraine does not hold out and falls, Putin will go further."

"I think so frankly, that's why I say so. But with the help of our friends and partners, our army will stand and fight for what we need – this is victory and our independence," he said.