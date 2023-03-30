Japan's govt decides to provide two grant aid packages for Ukraine's recovery and reconstruction

The Government of Japan has decided to provide two grant aid packages for Ukraine's recovery and reconstruction totaling $470 million, the press service of the Japanese Foreign Ministry has reported.

Japanese Ambassador to Ukraine Matsuda Kuninori and Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine for Restoration, Minister of Territories, Communities and Infrastructure Development Oleksandr Kubrakov signed and exchanged notes for the Grant Aid "the Programme for Emergency Recovery Phase 2" on March 29, the grant amount is JPY 53.072 billion ($400 million).

"This cooperation will provide the Government of Ukraine, which has been suffering from Russia's aggression, with equipment necessary for mine action and debris clerance, which are prerequisites for recovery and reconstruction, livelihood reconstruction including the provision of basic infrastructure, recovery of agriculture as a key industry and strengthening democracy and governance," the press service said.

The Japanese Foreign Ministry expressed confidence that this will "contribute to the rapid recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine."

In addition, the diplomatic mission reported that on Tuesday the Japanese government also decided to provide grant assistance of $70 million as support for recovery and reconstruction in Ukraine through the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

"This project will support restoration of energy infrastructures damaged by Russian attacks, and thereby will contribute to recovering and enhancing power supply to Combined Heat and Power Plants (CHPs) which provide Ukrainian people with electricity, heat and water," the press service said.

These supports will embody the new additional grant aid of $470 million, announced by Japanese Prime Minister Kishida during his visit to Ukraine on March 21.

"Japan will continue to support and stand by the people of Ukraine who are facing hardship, in collaboration with the international community, including the G7 members," the Foreign Ministry said.