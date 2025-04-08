Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

18:46 08.04.2025

Switzerland to double funding for Ukraine's recovery projects to CHF 100 mln – agreement signed

3 min read
Switzerland to double funding for Ukraine's recovery projects to CHF 100 mln – agreement signed

First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Ukraine, Yulia Svyrydenko, and Swiss Federal Council Delegate for Ukraine, Ambassador Jacques Gerber, have signed an agreement amending the Memorandum of Understanding between Ukraine's Ministry of Economy and the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO). The amendment provides for a twofold increase in funding for Ukraine's recovery projects, raising the total amount to CHF 100 million.

As reported by the Ministry of Economy on Tuesday, the agreement formalizes Switzerland's decision to expand its support for the competition for recovery projects in Ukraine. This initiative involves Swiss companies that are already active in Ukraine and able to contribute to the country's reconstruction.

According to both parties, the level of interest from the Swiss business community was so strong that it prompted the decision to double the funding.

"The strong interest from Swiss businesses sends a clear signal: our intergovernmental agreements are delivering results. An additional CHF 50 million will be allocated to projects aimed at protecting the civilian population, rebuilding infrastructure, developing municipal services, and modernizing public services. We are particularly interested in expanding cooperation in energy, transport, housing construction, water supply, healthcare, industrial engineering, and education," Svyrydenko was quoted as saying by the ministry's press service.

The signed agreement paves the way for new joint projects under the intergovernmental initiative launched in early 2025. The funds are part of a broader Swiss assistance program for Ukraine totaling CHF 1.5 billion for the period 2025-2028. In total, Switzerland plans to invest CHF 5 billion in a 12-year support program.

Gerber emphasized that the decision to boost funding is a direct outcome of the close and trusting partnership between Ukraine and Switzerland.

"Last week, I visited Chernihiv, and last year I witnessed the scale of destruction in Kharkiv. Ukraine's needs for recovery and reconstruction are immense. At the same time, Swiss companies continue to operate in Ukraine despite all the challenges. They are creating jobs and paying taxes into Ukraine's state budget. They are also eager to contribute to the country's recovery," Gerber explained.

The Ministry of Economy recalled that the original memorandum with SECO on launching the competition for economic recovery and reconstruction projects in cooperation with Swiss companies was signed on January 23, 2025, during the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The ministry added that Switzerland remains one of Ukraine's key partners in reconstruction efforts. In April 2024, the Swiss government announced its long-term support program for Ukraine, with a total budget of CHF 5 billion over 12 years.

Tags: #recovery #switzerland

MORE ABOUT

15:12 24.03.2025
Recovery and Adaptation of Displaced Children Through Sports Programs

Recovery and Adaptation of Displaced Children Through Sports Programs

15:43 19.03.2025
Switzerland doubles funding for Ukraine recovery support program, extends deadline for submitting applications

Switzerland doubles funding for Ukraine recovery support program, extends deadline for submitting applications

19:09 11.03.2025
Swiss arms exports fall due to ban on exports to Ukraine, manufacturers demand easing of restrictions

Swiss arms exports fall due to ban on exports to Ukraine, manufacturers demand easing of restrictions

21:01 04.03.2025
Switzerland joins EU's 16th package of anti-Russian sanctions

Switzerland joins EU's 16th package of anti-Russian sanctions

12:20 25.02.2025
Estimate of Ukraine's recovery needs increased from $486 bln to $524 bln - World Bank

Estimate of Ukraine's recovery needs increased from $486 bln to $524 bln - World Bank

10:48 21.02.2025
RECOVERY network opens 16th rehabilitation center in Chernihiv

RECOVERY network opens 16th rehabilitation center in Chernihiv

14:24 23.12.2024
Switzerland joins 15th package of EU sanctions against Russia, restrictions against Belarus

Switzerland joins 15th package of EU sanctions against Russia, restrictions against Belarus

19:48 17.12.2024
Japan to set up coordination council for Ukraine recovery uniting Ukrainian, Japanese business

Japan to set up coordination council for Ukraine recovery uniting Ukrainian, Japanese business

17:21 14.11.2024
Shmyhal proposes partners to create Recovery Task Force, Advisory Group under Recovery Agency

Shmyhal proposes partners to create Recovery Task Force, Advisory Group under Recovery Agency

18:26 01.11.2024
Switzerland donates 30 debris clearance vehicles, 30 fire pumps to Ukraine

Switzerland donates 30 debris clearance vehicles, 30 fire pumps to Ukraine

HOT NEWS

AFU capture two Chinese citizens in Donetsk region, Kyiv waiting for Beijing's reaction – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy, PM of Belgium, reps of Belgian defense companies inspect Ukrainian drones

Ukraine’s MFA summons Chinese charge d'affaires ad interim

Belgium announces new EUR 1 bln aid package for Ukraine – PM

Ukrainian military captures two Chinese citizens in Donetsk region, Kyiv to wait for Beijing's reaction

LATEST

Shmyhal: Belgian defense industry leaders to discuss long-term business projects with Ukrainian partners

Over 200 Romanian companies already support reconstruction of Ukraine

AFU capture two Chinese citizens in Donetsk region, Kyiv waiting for Beijing's reaction – Zelenskyy

Belgian delegation led by country's PM visits Kyiv region

Burkhard, Radakin inform Coalition of Willing about visit to Kyiv

Ukraine not yet chosen law firm to work on minerals deal with USA, but should decide this week – Svyrydenko

Zelenskyy, PM of Belgium, reps of Belgian defense companies inspect Ukrainian drones

Howard Buffett to build bomb shelter for school in Sumy region

AFU strike warehouse complex in Ozerky in Kursk region, destroying several hangars, technical equipment, over 30 occupants

Ukraine’s MFA summons Chinese charge d'affaires ad interim

AD
AD