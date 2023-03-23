Facts

19:02 23.03.2023

EU leaders again condemn Russian aggression against Ukraine, say Russia must immediately, unconditionally withdraw its troops

EU leaders again condemn Russian aggression against Ukraine, say Russia must immediately, unconditionally withdraw its troops

The leaders of the European Union once again strongly condemned the Russian aggression against Ukraine and declared their unwavering support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

It is stated in the conclusions on Ukraine, approved during the meeting of the European Council. "The European Council reiterates its resolute condemnation of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, which constitutes a manifest violation of the UN Charter, and recalls the European Union's unwavering support for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders and its inherent right of self-defence against the Russian aggression," the conclusions note.

"The European Council welcomes the UN General Assembly Resolution on Principles of the Charter of the United Nations underlying a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine, which was adopted with broad support from the international community. It reiterates its support for President Zelenskyy's Peace Formula. The European Union will continue to work with Ukraine on the 10-point peace plan," the conclusions note.

"Russia must stop its aggression and immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces and proxies from the entire territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders. International humanitarian law, including on the treatment of prisoners of war, must be respected. The European Council condemns in the strongest terms sexual and gender-based violence," the text notes.

"Russia must immediately ensure the safe return of Ukrainians forcibly transferred or deported to Russia, in particular children. In this context, the European Council takes note of the arrest warrants recently issued by the International Criminal Court, against Russia's President and his Commissioner for Children's Rights, for the war crime of unlawful deportation and transfer of Ukrainian children from occupied areas of Ukraine to Russia," the EU leaders said.

"Russia must immediately cease actions endangering the safety and security of civilian nuclear facilities in Ukraine. The European Union fully supports the work of the International Atomic Energy Agency," the document notes.

Tags: #ukraine #eu

