Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:55 20.12.2025

Zelenskyy: Ukraine, Portugal sign agreement on partnership in production of naval drones

1 min read
Zelenskyy: Ukraine, Portugal sign agreement on partnership in production of naval drones
Photo: The Presidential Office of Ukraine / www.president.gov.ua

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the signing of an agreement with Portugal on partnership in the production of naval drones.

"Today there is a very important joint statement by Ukraine and Portugal, we just signed it – on establishing a partnership for the production of naval drones. This is one of the most promising areas in defense work now. It is important that there were results. In all parts of our Europe there must be enough strength to counteract any threats and modern drones are a real tool of protection," Zelenskyy said at a joint press conference with Portuguese Prime Minister Luiz Montenegro on Saturday in Kyiv.

According to the head of the Ukrainian state, Russia is again trying to block the coastal regions. "We will counteract this and we will be grateful to all partners for their support, for their help in this too," he said.

Zelenskyy also thanked Portugal for its contribution to the initiative for the purchase of U.S. weapons for Ukraine within Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL).

Tags: #drones #ukraine #portugal

MORE ABOUT

16:35 20.12.2025
PM: Portugal can deploy its forces in Ukraine, participate in peacekeeping missions, but today it's not yet foreseen

PM: Portugal can deploy its forces in Ukraine, participate in peacekeeping missions, but today it's not yet foreseen

12:09 20.12.2025
IAEA: Situation in Ukraine's power system at its worst since Sept 2024

IAEA: Situation in Ukraine's power system at its worst since Sept 2024

14:23 19.12.2025
Ukraine may offer Poland cooperation in drone defense and maritime security – Zelenskyy

Ukraine may offer Poland cooperation in drone defense and maritime security – Zelenskyy

13:58 19.12.2025
Nawrocki: Peace in Ukraine cannot be achieved without US President Trump

Nawrocki: Peace in Ukraine cannot be achieved without US President Trump

11:45 19.12.2025
Poroshenko hands over 100 Blyskavka suicide drones to brigades

Poroshenko hands over 100 Blyskavka suicide drones to brigades

13:51 18.12.2025
U.S. Chamber of Commerce says Ukraine's maritime transportation threatened

U.S. Chamber of Commerce says Ukraine's maritime transportation threatened

20:47 17.12.2025
Pavel after call with Zelenskyy: It's in our common interest for agreement to bring Ukraine dignified peace

Pavel after call with Zelenskyy: It's in our common interest for agreement to bring Ukraine dignified peace

17:07 17.12.2025
New agreements with Germany worth over EUR1.2 bln signed - Shmyhal

New agreements with Germany worth over EUR1.2 bln signed - Shmyhal

13:53 16.12.2025
Ukraine, Moldova, Netherlands first to sign convention for compensating Ukraine

Ukraine, Moldova, Netherlands first to sign convention for compensating Ukraine

12:18 16.12.2025
Italy, Bulgaria, Malta, Belgium look for alternatives to a loan to Ukraine at expense of Russian assets – media

Italy, Bulgaria, Malta, Belgium look for alternatives to a loan to Ukraine at expense of Russian assets – media

HOT NEWS

PM: Portugal can deploy its forces in Ukraine, participate in peacekeeping missions, but today it's not yet foreseen

Ukraine, USA discuss issue of election security; they know how to help us – Zelenskyy

Meeting with US, European allies in USA completed, further steps agreed – Umerov

Two Russian Su-27 aircraft hit at Belbek airfield in temporarily occupied Crimea – SBU

IAEA: Situation in Ukraine's power system at its worst since Sept 2024

LATEST

Ukraine, USA discuss issue of election security; they know how to help us – Zelenskyy

Marshal of Polish Sejm offers Zelenskyy assistance with elections – media

Johnson announces GBP 15 bln of frozen Russian assets in UK

Central Asia-Center main gas pipeline in Russia's Volgograd region failed

Zelenskyy: Japan's 2026 support for Ukraine nears $6 bln

Zelenskyy, Portuguese PM commemorate fallen soldiers in Kyiv

Poroshenko provided 24 brigades of the Defence Forces with tyres and mobile tyre fitting equipment

Meeting with US, European allies in USA completed, further steps agreed – Umerov

Two Russian Su-27 aircraft hit at Belbek airfield in temporarily occupied Crimea – SBU

Air Defense downs 31 of 51 UAVs; ballistic missile hits, 20 drone strikes at 15 sites

AD
AD