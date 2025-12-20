Zelenskyy: Ukraine, Portugal sign agreement on partnership in production of naval drones

Photo: The Presidential Office of Ukraine / www.president.gov.ua

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the signing of an agreement with Portugal on partnership in the production of naval drones.

"Today there is a very important joint statement by Ukraine and Portugal, we just signed it – on establishing a partnership for the production of naval drones. This is one of the most promising areas in defense work now. It is important that there were results. In all parts of our Europe there must be enough strength to counteract any threats and modern drones are a real tool of protection," Zelenskyy said at a joint press conference with Portuguese Prime Minister Luiz Montenegro on Saturday in Kyiv.

According to the head of the Ukrainian state, Russia is again trying to block the coastal regions. "We will counteract this and we will be grateful to all partners for their support, for their help in this too," he said.

Zelenskyy also thanked Portugal for its contribution to the initiative for the purchase of U.S. weapons for Ukraine within Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL).