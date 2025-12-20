Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:09 20.12.2025

IAEA: Situation in Ukraine's power system at its worst since Sept 2024

3 min read
IAEA: Situation in Ukraine's power system at its worst since Sept 2024
Photo: https://www.iaea.org/

The situation in the power system is now at its worst since September 2024, when the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) began monitoring substations critical to nuclear safety and security in Ukraine, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi has said in a statement on Saturday night following an assessment of the condition of these substations.

"The strikes on Ukraine’s electrical grid appear coordinated to maximize disruption, and their frequency and scope underscore that the overall stability of the grid is deteriorating rather than improving," Grossi said.

He again called for maximum military restraint.

"No one wants, or benefits from, a nuclear accident," the IAEA Director General added.

Grossi explained that the latest mission, conducted from December 1 to 12, 2025, included visits to more than ten substations – critical to ensuring nuclear safety by providing the NPP with the electricity needed to cool the reactor and other safety systems. The mission’s objective was to assess the damage, review repair work and identify practical steps to strengthen the resilience of the country’s external power sources.

The IAEA Director General said nuclear safety at the three operating nuclear power plants in Ukrainian-controlled territory remains under pressure due to ongoing military activity and related damage to the power transmission infrastructure. Over the past weekend, power outages caused power fluctuations and temporary outages of power lines at Khmelnytsky, Rivne and South Ukraine NPPs, he noted. He said that in several instances, the units were operating at reduced capacity to maintain grid stability and prevent equipment damage.

"Persistent instability in Ukraine’s electrical grid continues to undermine nuclear safety. Although backup systems have worked as designed, repeated losses of off-site power and limited redundancy increase risk and reinforce the need for reliable external power," Grossi said.

The IAEA team also confirmed that the ongoing and deliberate attacks on critical network infrastructure have had a cumulative impact on the operation of the nuclear power plant and the working conditions of the personnel. The power outages affect the towns where the plant’s personnel live, worsening living conditions and directly affecting the personnel through disruptions to electricity, heating and water supplies.

It also noted that Russian-occupied Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in Ukraine temporarily lost external power supply for the 12th time since the start of the full-scale aggression early on the morning of December 13, as both the main 750 kV Dniprovska main power line and the 330 kV Ferosplavna-1 backup power line were disconnected. All available emergency diesel generators automatically started up, providing continuous cooling and other important safety functions. Both external power lines feeding the plant – the largest in Europe – have since been reconnected, and the diesel generators have been returned to standby mode, the agency said. It also reported that on December 15, despite the fact that Zaporizhia NPP retained access to the two remaining external power lines, another incident highlighted the fragile situation with the plant’s nuclear safety. The transmission of electricity between Zaporizhia NPP distribution point and Zaporizhia Thermal Power Plant distribution point via an autotransformer became unavailable, significantly reducing the flexibility and robustness of the facility’s electrical configuration. Following an investigation by Zaporizhia NPP, damage to the power line between the autotransformer and Zaporizhia Thermal Power Plant distribution point was discovered, reportedly caused by military activity.

Zaporizhia NPP informed the IAEA team at the plant that access to the affected area could not be provided for security reasons. As of today, Zaporizhia NPP is still studying ways to repair the line.

Tags: #power_systems #ukraine #iaea

MORE ABOUT

15:55 20.12.2025
Zelenskyy: Ukraine, Portugal sign agreement on partnership in production of naval drones

Zelenskyy: Ukraine, Portugal sign agreement on partnership in production of naval drones

14:23 19.12.2025
Ukraine may offer Poland cooperation in drone defense and maritime security – Zelenskyy

Ukraine may offer Poland cooperation in drone defense and maritime security – Zelenskyy

13:58 19.12.2025
Nawrocki: Peace in Ukraine cannot be achieved without US President Trump

Nawrocki: Peace in Ukraine cannot be achieved without US President Trump

13:51 18.12.2025
U.S. Chamber of Commerce says Ukraine's maritime transportation threatened

U.S. Chamber of Commerce says Ukraine's maritime transportation threatened

20:47 17.12.2025
Pavel after call with Zelenskyy: It's in our common interest for agreement to bring Ukraine dignified peace

Pavel after call with Zelenskyy: It's in our common interest for agreement to bring Ukraine dignified peace

17:07 17.12.2025
New agreements with Germany worth over EUR1.2 bln signed - Shmyhal

New agreements with Germany worth over EUR1.2 bln signed - Shmyhal

13:53 16.12.2025
Ukraine, Moldova, Netherlands first to sign convention for compensating Ukraine

Ukraine, Moldova, Netherlands first to sign convention for compensating Ukraine

12:18 16.12.2025
Italy, Bulgaria, Malta, Belgium look for alternatives to a loan to Ukraine at expense of Russian assets – media

Italy, Bulgaria, Malta, Belgium look for alternatives to a loan to Ukraine at expense of Russian assets – media

22:06 15.12.2025
Kallas on possibility of Ukraine leaving NATO: It’s up to Ukrainians to decide what they are willing to give up to have peace

Kallas on possibility of Ukraine leaving NATO: It’s up to Ukrainians to decide what they are willing to give up to have peace

21:35 15.12.2025
Rammstein meeting will take place on Tuesday, with Rutte taking part

Rammstein meeting will take place on Tuesday, with Rutte taking part

HOT NEWS

PM: Portugal can deploy its forces in Ukraine, participate in peacekeeping missions, but today it's not yet foreseen

Ukraine, USA discuss issue of election security; they know how to help us – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Ukraine, Portugal sign agreement on partnership in production of naval drones

Meeting with US, European allies in USA completed, further steps agreed – Umerov

Two Russian Su-27 aircraft hit at Belbek airfield in temporarily occupied Crimea – SBU

LATEST

PM: Portugal can deploy its forces in Ukraine, participate in peacekeeping missions, but today it's not yet foreseen

Ukraine, USA discuss issue of election security; they know how to help us – Zelenskyy

Marshal of Polish Sejm offers Zelenskyy assistance with elections – media

Johnson announces GBP 15 bln of frozen Russian assets in UK

Central Asia-Center main gas pipeline in Russia's Volgograd region failed

Zelenskyy: Japan's 2026 support for Ukraine nears $6 bln

Zelenskyy, Portuguese PM commemorate fallen soldiers in Kyiv

Poroshenko provided 24 brigades of the Defence Forces with tyres and mobile tyre fitting equipment

Meeting with US, European allies in USA completed, further steps agreed – Umerov

Two Russian Su-27 aircraft hit at Belbek airfield in temporarily occupied Crimea – SBU

AD
AD