Facts

20:47 22.03.2023

President visits wounded servicemen in Kharkiv region, presents awards

1 min read

During a working trip to Kharkiv region, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited one of the medical facilities where Ukrainian servicemen undergo treatment, the press service of the head of state reports.

Zelenskyy talked with the servicemen and presented state awards and valuable gifts. The President awarded the defenders with the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytsky of the I degree, For Courage of the III degree, as well as medals Defender of the Homeland and For Military Service to Ukraine.

"Thank you for your service. I wish you a speedy recovery," the Head of State said.

The President also awarded the Orders of Danylo Halytskyi and For Courage of the III degree to the representatives of the Medical Service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Thank you for every saved life of our heroes. I wish you and your loved ones good health," said Zelenskyy.

Tags: #military #awards

