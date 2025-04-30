Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:22 30.04.2025

Zelenskyy recognizes achievements of State Border Service guards

2 min read
Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has awarded border guards with state awards on the occasion of their professional day.

"Today is a day of our gratitude to each and every one who serves in the ranks of the State Border Service of Ukraine. Thousands of soldiers who protect our border, who, together with all other elements of the defense and security forces of Ukraine, hold the front. This is constant counteraction to the Enemy's Special Forces. Control over the situation and movement of Russian forces near our border. Brilliant work of intelligence of the State Border Service," Zelenskyy said during the award ceremony.

The President also noted the active actions and resilience of the assault brigades "Pomsta," "Forpost," "Steel Border," "GART" and the "Dozor" detachment, as well as the Sumy, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Kherson border detachments and maritime guard units, border rapid response commandants from the Lviv, Zhytomyr, Chob, Izmail, Volyn, and Bilhorod-Dnistrovsky detachments.

According to Zelenskyy, over the years of defending Ukraine, 4,250 soldiers have been received awards, and 29 border guards have been given the title "Hero of Ukraine," 17 of which posthumously.

The President asked those present to honor the memory of the fallen soldiers with a minute of silence.

