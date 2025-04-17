Former commander of 155th brigade Riumshyn kept in custody, amount of bail reduced – media

The Pechersky District Court of Kyiv extended the preventive measure of former commander of the 155th brigade Anna Kyivska Dmytro Riumshyn in the form of detention until June 15 with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 31 million, Suspilne reported on Telegram on Thursday.

As reported, at the meeting on February 6, the court refused to release Riumshyn on bail and reduced the amount of bail from UAH 90 million to UAH 50 million.

The State Bureau of Investigations detained the former commander of the 155th Anna Kyivska Separate Brigade, under his command, the facts of AWOL in the brigade became widespread. According to the Bureau, the commander also deliberately failed to perform other actions assigned to him by his official duties. It was established that over the past year, the colonel was aware of the AWOL cases in his brigade.