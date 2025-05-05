Air Forces hit enemy UAV control point in Kursk region

On May 4, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out a successful strike on a control point for enemy UAV units in the area of ​​the village of Tetkino in Kursk region, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"The crews of unmanned reconnaissance and attack drones were based at this point. As a result of the strike, up to 20 occupiers were eliminated and their equipment was destroyed," the message says.

As head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Andriy Kovalenko specified, the point in Tetkino in Kursk region has been used as a UAV school since 2022.

"There they taught Russians first on Mavics, then to work with drops, including on our civilians, then FPV. Well, and now there was a control center for Russian UAVs that carried out attacks on Sumy region. The key thing is - was," Kovalenko wrote on the Telegram channel.