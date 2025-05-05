Air Force hit enemy UAV control point in Kursk region

On May 4, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out a successful strike on a control point for enemy UAV units in the area of ​​the village of Tetkino in Kursk region, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"The crews of unmanned reconnaissance and attack drones were based at this point. As a result of the strike, up to 20 occupiers were eliminated and their equipment was destroyed," the message says.