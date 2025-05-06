Invaders shoot three Ukrainian POWs, investigation launched – Prosecutor General’s Office

The Prosecutor General’s Office has launched an investigation into the shooting by the occupiers of three captured Ukrainian servicemen in Donetsk region.

“According to prompt data, on May 3, 2025, three servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were performing combat missions at positions near the village of Novopil, Velyka Novosilka community, Volnovakha district. During the assault, the occupiers surrounded the Ukrainian defenders, forced them to lay down their arms and surrender. Realizing that the military of the Defense Forces could not resist, representatives of the Russian Armed Forces shot them with automatic weapons,” the message on the Telegram channel said on Tuesday.

The Prosecutor General's Office emphasizes that the intentional killing of prisoners of war is a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions and qualifies as a grave international crime.

Under the procedural leadership of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pretrial investigation has been initiated in criminal proceedings into the commission of a war crime that caused the death of people (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Urgent investigative (search) actions are currently being carried out to establish all the circumstances of the incident and the persons involved in the commission of the specified crime.