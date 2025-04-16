Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:29 16.04.2025

Denmark considering sending military personnel to Ukraine for short-term exercises

2 min read
Denmark considering sending military personnel to Ukraine for short-term exercises

Denmark is considering sending Danish military personnel to Ukraine to gain experience gained by the Ukrainian Armed Forces during the war with Russia, but no final decisions have been made yet, Chief of the Land Forces Command of the Danish Armed Forces, Major General Peter Boysen said on Wednesday.

"During the latest Land Forces exercises at the beginning of this year, the Ukrainians offered Danish military personnel to take part in short-term courses and training in Ukraine, as well as to send their specialists to Denmark. It should be emphasized that there are currently no plans or decisions to send Danish military personnel to short-term courses or training in Ukraine," Boysen said.

The Commander-in-Chief said the specific considerations do not concern the participation of Danish military personnel in the education and training of Ukrainian military personnel in Ukraine, but only the accumulation of experience, when students participating in the training study the experience of Ukrainian military personnel on the battlefield. "It is not news that Danish defense personnel have been in Ukraine to exchange experience. Initially, it was management-level personnel," Boysen said.

It is noted that opportunities for further improving the accumulation of Danish experience are constantly being considered, the possible participation of Danish military personnel in training programs in Ukraine is not something decided, but only an example of opportunities for improving the accumulation of experience.

As reported in March, the Danish government and parliament have reached a consensus on the possible deployment of troops to Ukraine to ensure a future peaceful settlement, but there are no specific plans for the deployment of troops yet, Danish Foreign and Defense Ministers Lars Løkke Rasmussen and Troels Lund Poulsen told reporters.

Tags: #training #military #denmark

