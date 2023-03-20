Facts

19:07 20.03.2023

NSDC Secretary against monopoly on informing President

2 min read
Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov opposes the monopoly of certain departments, including the NSDC, on the issue of informing the President of the country Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"I am a supporter of the fact that there can be no monopoly anywhere, including in informing the president. The President receives information from various sources, he is provided with information by all structures in which he considers it necessary to obtain this information, and there cannot be any monopoly influence of the NSDC Apparatus," Danilov said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

As he stressed, in modern conditions, the number of points of view, including sources of information to the president, should not be less than five.

"And if you communicate with as many people as possible, then you have a much broader outlook. You have a much broader vision of all processes," Danilov said.

"There are a lot of independent analytical centers in our country. They provide information, including to the NSDC Apparatus. We are grateful to all the people who help. We use their best practices," he added.

The NSDC Secretary also drew attention to the fact that, in particular, the situation with informing Russian President Vladimir Putin "led him to a catastrophe."

"Why did Putin have such a catastrophe? Because the monopoly created by him leads to degradation. Because there are no other points of view, there is no discussion. All agree. No one wants to disappoint the tsar. And it is very unsafe," Danilov summed up.

Tags: #president #information #monopoly

