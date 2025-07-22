Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:38 22.07.2025

SBU announces disclosure of new facts of info leakage with limited access to NABU

3 min read
Photo: https://t.me/SBUkr/

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) announces the exposure of new facts of leakage of information with limited access in the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU).

"The SBU and the Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO) have exposed new facts of leakage of information with limited access to NABU: during searches at the residence of the MP from the Opposition Platform-For Life party, materials of covert investigative actions and questionnaires of the Bureau's detectives were found," the SBU said on its Telegram channel on Tuesday.

According to the report, during investigative activities at the place of residence of the deputy from the banned Opposition Platform-For Life party Fedir Khrystenko, who is suspected of working for the FSB of the Russian Federation and was suspected of treason, the SBU found NABU materials that contained official and confidential information. His close relatives currently live in the house.

"In particular, documents of covert surveillance of persons involved in criminal cases investigated by the Anti-Corruption Bureau, as well as dozens of personal profiles of candidates for NABU detectives, were seized," the SBU noted.

According to the SBU, the personal cards also contained data on one of the heads of the Bureau's interregional detective departments, Ruslan Magamedrasulov, who, according to the investigation, has contacts with representatives of the aggressor country and helps his entrepreneur father conduct illegal trade with the Russian Federation.

"It also contained a questionnaire from former NABU detective Tymur Arshavin, who fled Ukraine outside official checkpoints in 2024 and has not returned since," the report says.

The SBU reminds that on July 21, MP Khrystenko, who left the territory of Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, was notified in absentia of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1, Part 2 of Article 111 (high treason committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons under martial law) and Part 2 of Article 369-2 (abuse of influence) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

According to the investigation, the Russian FSB recruited him during Yanukovych's presidency. Khrystenko was a liaison for the collaborator Armen Sargsyan (known as Armen Horlovsky), who died in an explosion in Moscow, and has close contacts with the FSB resident and "overseer" of the "DPR" Yuri Ivaniuschenko (known as Yura Yenakievsky).

According to the case materials, Khrystenko is in close relations with representatives of the NABU leadership, including with one of the heads of the interregional departments of NABU detectives, Ruslan Magamedrasulov, whom the SBU detained yesterday on suspicion of doing business with the Russian Federation and contacts with Russians.

In addition, Khrystenko maintains relations with the head of the NABU detectives' unit, Oleksandr Skomarov, with whom they studied together at one of the Donetsk universities. According to investigators, NABU detectives subordinate to Skomarov facilitated the escape abroad of Ihor Kolomoisky's business partner, Hennadiy Boholiubov. According to the case materials, this "special operation" was also organized with the mediation and under the leadership of Fedir Khrystenko.

"The Security Service continues comprehensive measures to establish all the circumstances of possible agent penetrations of the Russian special services into the ranks of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau," the message says.

The Prosecutor General’s Office is carrying out procedural guidance.

Tags: #sbu #information #leakage #nabu

