Podoliak: ICC arrest warrant for Putin is beginning of Russia's end in its current form on world stage

The decision of the International Criminal Court (ICC) to issue a warrant for the arrest of Russian President Vladimir Putin is nothing more than the beginning of the end of Russia in its current form on the world stage, Adviser to the head of the President's Office of Ukraine Mykhailo Podoliak believes.

"The world changed. The ICC issued an arrest warrant for 'strategist' Putin. It's a clear signal to Russian elites of what will happen to them and why it won't be 'as before.' It's the beginning of Russia's end in its current form on the world stage. It's a clear legal procedure. Just wait," Podoliak said on Twitter.

As reported, the order for arrest was also issued against Maria Lvova-Belova, authorized by the Russian President for children's rights.