Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:31 02.07.2025

Ombudsman: Russia urges relatives of Ukrainian POWs to contact USA, as Ukraine allegedly does not want to return its defenders home

2 min read

Russia is conducting a large-scale information campaign aimed at the families of Ukrainian prisoners of war in order to discredit the Ukrainian authorities at the international level, Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Dmytro Lubinets said.

"In parallel with the negotiation process, the Russian Federation has launched a major information campaign aimed at the families of prisoners of war and missing persons. Namely, representatives of the Russian Federation are calling the families' personal phones. It is directly presented that they are employees of the relevant structures of the Russian Federation. They say that Ukraine does not want to take your native soldier. It is proposed to write a separate appeal to the Russian Federation, and also – attention – to the United States in order to discredit the authorities of Ukraine," he said at the press conference titled "The Brave Change the World."

According to Lubinets, this campaign is aimed at discrediting Ukraine in the eyes of international partners in order to stop any assistance from them. He noted that it has now acquired a mass character.

The Ombudsman called on the relatives of prisoners of war to immediately contact the States Security Service of Ukraine if representatives of the Russian Federation try to contact them.

Tags: #ukraine #russia #usa

MORE ABOUT

20:41 02.07.2025
Ukraine may sign expanded partial agreement with Council of Europe on Special Tribunal by end of 2025 – Mudra

Ukraine may sign expanded partial agreement with Council of Europe on Special Tribunal by end of 2025 – Mudra

20:22 02.07.2025
Ukraine preparing new sanctions – Zelenskyy

Ukraine preparing new sanctions – Zelenskyy

20:19 02.07.2025
Zelenskyy announces news about Ukrainian interceptor drones

Zelenskyy announces news about Ukrainian interceptor drones

20:18 02.07.2025
Ukraine clarifying with USA details of supply of defense support at all working levels – Zelenskyy

Ukraine clarifying with USA details of supply of defense support at all working levels – Zelenskyy

20:16 02.07.2025
Lithuania, USA to discuss suspension of arms supplies to Ukraine – FM

Lithuania, USA to discuss suspension of arms supplies to Ukraine – FM

20:13 02.07.2025
Lubinets: Ombudsman of Hungary ignored Ukraine's invitation to jointly monitor observance of rights of national minorities

Lubinets: Ombudsman of Hungary ignored Ukraine's invitation to jointly monitor observance of rights of national minorities

20:46 01.07.2025
Ukraine optimizes ownership structure of National Depository of Ukraine to attract intl investors – IMF memo

Ukraine optimizes ownership structure of National Depository of Ukraine to attract intl investors – IMF memo

20:21 01.07.2025
Umerov announces launch of program for joint weapons production in Ukraine, countries of Ramstein

Umerov announces launch of program for joint weapons production in Ukraine, countries of Ramstein

20:48 27.06.2025
Ukraine boosts exports of cast iron in tonnes by 45.2% in Jan-May, supplying mainly to USA

Ukraine boosts exports of cast iron in tonnes by 45.2% in Jan-May, supplying mainly to USA

15:09 24.06.2025
Ukraine, Council of Europe to sign agreement on the establishment of special tribunal on crime of Russia’s aggression – MP

Ukraine, Council of Europe to sign agreement on the establishment of special tribunal on crime of Russia’s aggression – MP

HOT NEWS

Chernyshov bail posted in accordance with court decision

SBU announces termination of Ukrainian citizenship for Metropolitan Onufriy

HACC refuses to remove Chernyshov from dpty PM post

Invaders can launch up to 500 drones at a time across Ukraine, but not every day – Budanov

GUR strikes Saratovorgsintez oil refinery in Russia’s Saratov region

LATEST

Two explosions occur in Zhytomyr region, 2 dead, 15 injured – regional administration head

SOCAR opens solar-powered EV fast-charging gas station in Switzerland

Zelenskyy, Egyptian President to instruct to begin preparation of preferential trade agreement

Kyivstar TV, MEGOGO sign co-exclusive agreement with Paramount+

Cabinet allocates UAH 540 mln for repairs of about 200 apartment buildings – Shmyhal

Govt expands list of goods with local content requirements in public procurement by 25 items

Another group of teenagers who were in temporarily occupied territory returned to Ukraine – Yermak

Yermak urging less reflection on 'loud headlines about defense': only official information is important

Sweden allocates over UAH 590 mln to strengthen Ukraine's cybersecurity – Ministry of Digital Transformation

Macron 'optimistic' about cooperation with Putin on Iran, 'a little less' about Ukraine - media

AD
AD