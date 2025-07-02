Ombudsman: Russia urges relatives of Ukrainian POWs to contact USA, as Ukraine allegedly does not want to return its defenders home

Russia is conducting a large-scale information campaign aimed at the families of Ukrainian prisoners of war in order to discredit the Ukrainian authorities at the international level, Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Dmytro Lubinets said.

"In parallel with the negotiation process, the Russian Federation has launched a major information campaign aimed at the families of prisoners of war and missing persons. Namely, representatives of the Russian Federation are calling the families' personal phones. It is directly presented that they are employees of the relevant structures of the Russian Federation. They say that Ukraine does not want to take your native soldier. It is proposed to write a separate appeal to the Russian Federation, and also – attention – to the United States in order to discredit the authorities of Ukraine," he said at the press conference titled "The Brave Change the World."

According to Lubinets, this campaign is aimed at discrediting Ukraine in the eyes of international partners in order to stop any assistance from them. He noted that it has now acquired a mass character.

The Ombudsman called on the relatives of prisoners of war to immediately contact the States Security Service of Ukraine if representatives of the Russian Federation try to contact them.