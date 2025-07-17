ICC chief: Through Rome Statute, Ukraine joins community of countries seeking to end impunity for most serious crimes

The International Criminal Court (ICC) held a ceremony in The Hague, Netherlands, on Thursday to welcome Ukraine as a state party to the Rome Statute of the court.

“Today, 17 July 2025, the International Criminal Court (ICC or the Court) held a ceremony at the seat of the Court in The Hague (The Netherlands) to welcome the Ukraine as the 125th State Party to the Rome Statute, the ICC's founding treaty,” the ICC said on its website Thursday.

According to the ICC, during the ceremony, the ICC President, Judge Tomoko Akane, presented the Ambassador of Ukraine to The Netherlands, H.E. Mr Andriy Kostin, with a special edition of the Rome Statute, as a symbol of commitment to the rule of law.

According to the court, the ceremony was held in the presence of the President of the Assembly of States Parties, a number of ICC Judges, representatives of the Office of the Prosecutor, of the Registry, of the Trust Fund for Victims and of Embassies of States Parties accredited to The Netherlands.

“By joining the Rome Statute, Ukraine joins the community of nations committed to ending impunity for the most serious crimes of concern to the international community,” the ICC quoted the ICC President Judge as saying.

“Today we raise the flag of Ukraine here at the ICC as the 125th State Party to the Rome Statute. Our flag is symbol of a nation that cherishes peace, justice, dignity, and freedom. It is also the flag of a people who have endured and continues to go through unimaginable hardship, but have never given up on the idea that law, not violence, must govern our shared world,” Kostin said.

On 25 October 2024, Ukraine had formally deposited the instrument of ratification of the Rome Statute of the ICC and the Statute entered into force on 1 January 2025. Ukraine becomes the 125th State Party to join the Statute, and the 20th State from the Eastern European group to do so.