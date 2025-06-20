Northern European countries agree to cooperate more closely on tankers carrying oil from Russia

Foreign ministers of northern European countries agreed on Friday to strengthen cooperation on controlling tankers carrying Russian oil, the British government reported.

“We have met today to address the challenge posed by the Russian shadow fleet,” according to a statement published by London following the ministerial talks.

“If vessels fail to fly a valid flag in the Baltic Sea and the North Sea, we will take appropriate action within international law,” the document notes.

“Today, we have agreed to further strengthen our cooperation and ensure a joint and coordinated approach by our national authorities to address Russia’s shadow fleet,” the statement notes.

It states that the ministers intend to prepare a list of general recommendations on this topic.

The statement was signed by the foreign ministers of Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Sweden and the United Kingdom.