Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:49 20.06.2025

Northern European countries agree to cooperate more closely on tankers carrying oil from Russia

1 min read
Northern European countries agree to cooperate more closely on tankers carrying oil from Russia

Foreign ministers of northern European countries agreed on Friday to strengthen cooperation on controlling tankers carrying Russian oil, the British government reported.

“We have met today to address the challenge posed by the Russian shadow fleet,” according to a statement published by London following the ministerial talks.

“If vessels fail to fly a valid flag in the Baltic Sea and the North Sea, we will take appropriate action within international law,” the document notes.

“Today, we have agreed to further strengthen our cooperation and ensure a joint and coordinated approach by our national authorities to address Russia’s shadow fleet,” the statement notes.

It states that the ministers intend to prepare a list of general recommendations on this topic.

The statement was signed by the foreign ministers of Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Sweden and the United Kingdom.

Tags: #tanker #ships #russia #europe

MORE ABOUT

19:07 20.06.2025
Russia exposes USA as weak – Tykhy

Russia exposes USA as weak – Tykhy

20:02 19.06.2025
Putin pretends to offer his services in ending war in Middle East while refusing to end his own in Ukraine – Sybiha

Putin pretends to offer his services in ending war in Middle East while refusing to end his own in Ukraine – Sybiha

17:05 16.06.2025
Zelenskyy: We must all work to ensure that the alliance between America and Europe doesn’t fall apart

Zelenskyy: We must all work to ensure that the alliance between America and Europe doesn’t fall apart

14:52 13.06.2025
There are great chances in Ukraine for the formation of a new Eurosceptic party after the war - political scientist

There are great chances in Ukraine for the formation of a new Eurosceptic party after the war - political scientist

12:03 13.06.2025
Only 3% of Ukrainians have positive attitude towards Russia, 10% consider Russian 'peace plan' acceptable – study

Only 3% of Ukrainians have positive attitude towards Russia, 10% consider Russian 'peace plan' acceptable – study

21:00 12.06.2025
Main Intelligence Agency cyber ​​specialists paralyze operation of Siberian Internet provider on 'Russia Day' – source

Main Intelligence Agency cyber ​​specialists paralyze operation of Siberian Internet provider on 'Russia Day' – source

21:05 11.06.2025
Participants of Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit call on intl community to step up support for Ukraine – declaration

Participants of Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit call on intl community to step up support for Ukraine – declaration

20:33 11.06.2025
Support for Ukraine and sanctions crucial to make Russia feel real cost of war – Zelenskyy

Support for Ukraine and sanctions crucial to make Russia feel real cost of war – Zelenskyy

20:09 10.06.2025
There is info about spread of Russian-Iranian drone technology to North Korea – Zelenskyy

There is info about spread of Russian-Iranian drone technology to North Korea – Zelenskyy

20:34 09.06.2025
Ukraine hopes for G7 summit to adopt decisions to lower Russian oil price ceiling – Sybiha

Ukraine hopes for G7 summit to adopt decisions to lower Russian oil price ceiling – Sybiha

HOT NEWS

While Putin busy sending Russian feet to invade other countries, he bringing Russians inside country to their knees economically – Sybiha

Zelenskyy announces increase in production of interceptors to increase protection against Shahed drones

EU, NATO leaders to meet with Zelenskyy on June 24 in The Hague

Berdychiv Mayor detained, court to decide on preventive measures on Saturday – sources

On Monday, EU Council to discuss 18th package of sanctions against Russia, approval not expected

LATEST

While Putin busy sending Russian feet to invade other countries, he bringing Russians inside country to their knees economically – Sybiha

Zelenskyy announces increase in production of interceptors to increase protection against Shahed drones

EU, NATO leaders to meet with Zelenskyy on June 24 in The Hague

Kyiv community sends another batch of aid to soldiers at front – Klitschko

Ukraine wants to offer Polish partners to transfer sensitive issues to plane of professional discussions between historians

Berdychiv Mayor detained, court to decide on preventive measures on Saturday – sources

On Monday, EU Council to discuss 18th package of sanctions against Russia, approval not expected

Ten schools in Kyiv region join 100 Solar Schools project

Presidents of Lithuania, Cyprus discuss EU enlargement, in particular accession of Ukraine, Moldova

Kyiv community sends another batch of aid to soldiers at front – Klitschko

AD
AD