EU must strengthen support for Ukraine in all possible ways, increase pressure on Russia - Danish PM

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called for stronger support for Ukraine and increased sanction pressure on the Kremlin.

She stated this in Aarhus during a media conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on the occasion of the start of Denmark's EU presidency.

"We gathered here today in Aarhus, a European family, and this family would not be complete without your presence," Frederiksen said, addressing President Zelenskyy.

She added that "no one sacrifices more for Europe than you and your brave compatriots."

"The blood shed on the fields of Donetsk is Ukrainian, but the fight for freedom is European. That is why we must stop thinking of our European support for Ukraine as donations or gifts, and see it what for it really is - the defense of Europe against aggressive Russian imperialism. We, your European family, must continue and strengthen this support in every possible way and increase the pressure on Russia with additional sanctions," the prime minister said.