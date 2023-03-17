Sweden to provide Ukraine with eight Archer artillery systems – Defense Minister

The Government of Sweden will provide Ukraine with eight Archer artillery systems, according to the Swedish financial newspaper Dagens Industri.

They will help the Ukrainian army to disable Russian artillery systems, Defense Minister of Sweden Pål Henning Jonson said.

According to the publication, the Archer systems were on Ukraine's wish list, and back in January the Swedish government announced that it wanted to help Ukraine with a modern artillery system, however, adding that certain preparations were necessary.

"That work has now been completed: in an amended supplementary budget presented to parliament today, the government is asking for eight Archers to be sent. In the supplemented budget, the government is also asking for ten Leopard 2 tanks to be sent to Ukraine, which was announced in mid-February," it said.

At the same time, it is noted that Ukraine will be able to start using the Archer systems on the battlefield only after a few months. During this time, computer fire control systems will be installed on them, Ukrainian soldiers will be trained, and a "logistics center" will be created near the borders of Ukraine for the maintenance and repair of these artillery systems.

In general, the cost of eight artillery systems and ten tanks is estimated at slightly more than $570 million that the Swedish Armed Forces should receive during 2024-2026 in order to be able to replace what will now be given to Ukraine.