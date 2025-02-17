Sweden doesn’t rule out sending peacekeepers to Ukraine

Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard does not rule out sending Swedish troops to Ukraine as part of a post-war peacekeeping contingent, the Reuters news agency reported on Monday, citing the public broadcaster Swedish Radio.

"We must first agree on a just and sustainable peace that respects international law, which respects Ukraine and which, above all, ensures that Russia cannot simply retreat, build up new strength and attack Ukraine or another country in just a few years," the agency quoted the Swedish Foreign Minister as saying.

"When we establish such a peace, we must ensure its preservation, and then our government will not exclude anything," she added.

The minister made the comment against the background of a statement by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer about the readiness to send peacekeepers to Ukraine. Earlier, a number of media outlets reported that a group of European countries is considering the possibility of deploying a military contingent to Ukraine to ensure compliance with a potential peace agreement.

Earlier President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that a contingent of 200,000 peacekeepers is needed to effectively deter Russia.