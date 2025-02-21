Zelenskyy briefs Swedish PM about his meeting with Kellogg

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a call with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and thanked him for military assistance.

"We are looking forward to the 18th defense aid package. I also briefed him about the constructive meeting with U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg and the details of recent talks with foreign leaders," Zelenskyy said in his Telegram channel on Friday.

The president said nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine, nothing about Europe without Europe.

"We are working on a common vision of security guarantees. The solution must be ready for the start of any possible negotiations, and Europe must be at the negotiating table. We need peace - a fair and lasting peace, not just a temporary ceasefire," the president said.