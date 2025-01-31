Zelenskyy thanks Sweden for largest package of military aid for Ukraine

Photo: president.gov.ua

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the Swedish government for the largest military assistance package, noting that strengthening Ukraine's long-range capabilities is invaluable.

“I am thankful to Swedish PM Ulf Kristersson, the Swedish Government, and the people of Sweden for the 18th and largest Swedish defense package to Ukraine to date, totaling 13.5 billion SEK ($1.23 billion). We deeply appreciate that this military aid meets the urgent needs of the Ukrainian army and significantly contributes to strengthening our defense capabilities. Its reinforcement of our long-range capabilities and investments in weapons production in Ukraine are invaluable,” Zelenskyy said on X.

He added that peace through strength can be achieved, and it should be “remembered that threats like Russia’s do not stop on their own; they advance only until the line where they are met with strength.”

“That is why we must continue to strengthen this line together—from the Black Sea to the Baltic—to ensure peace and protect lives,” the President noted.

As reported, Sweden announced on Thursday, January 30, the largest package of military assistance to Ukraine for about $1.2 billion, said the country's Defense Minister Paul Johnson.

According to the minister, approximately $90 million will be allocated for the production of Ukrainian long-range missiles and drones.