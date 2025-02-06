Umerov, Commander-in-Chief of Swedish Armed Forces discuss cooperation in defense industry

During the meeting of the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov with the Commander-in-Chief of the Swedish Armed Forces, General Mikael Klasson, the parties discussed cooperation in the field of the military-industrial complex, the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported on Thursday.

"Sweden has advanced technologies. Ukraine has production capabilities and combat experience. Our common goal is to combine these opportunities. We already have specific proposals that will allow us to launch production projects in the defense industry this year," Umerov said in a Telegram message.

The parties also discussed other Ukrainian defense needs, such as the creation of joint ventures with the possibility of localizing production in Ukraine; the expansion of cooperation between the governments and defense companies of the two countries and further steps to implement strategic initiatives in the field of armaments.

The Minister of Defense thanked for the unwavering support of Ukraine.

"I thank Sweden for its firm support! We are strengthening Europe's security together," Umerov stressed.