Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
18:01 04.02.2025

Swedish govt improves conditions for participation of Swedish companies in Ukraine’s recovery

Swedish govt improves conditions for participation of Swedish companies in Ukraine’s recovery

The Swedish government has changed the terms and expanded the scope of special export credit guarantees for doing business with Ukraine.

According to the Swedish government, the goal is to allow more enterprises to export to Ukraine and thus contribute to the country's sustainable recovery.

"Swedish businesses want and can do more to rebuild Ukraine, but they need support that will reduce the risk. The purpose of the terms change is to make it easier and safer for Swedish companies to export to Ukraine. This is an important step in Sweden's contribution to the country's recovery," explained Benjamin Dusa, Sweden's Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation.

The Regulation on special export credit guarantees for Ukraine entered into force on April 1, 2024. This means that exporting companies can apply for special export credit guarantees through the Swedish Export Credit Agency to conduct business that helps support economic and social development and well-being in Ukraine. In 2024, SEK 333 million was allocated for these special export credit guarantees for Ukraine, and in 2025 this amount increased to SEK 888 million.

The changes to the regulations will further simplify exports to Ukraine for more companies. The maximum repayment period of guarantees has been adjusted from three to four years, and coverage has been increased from 80 percent to a maximum of 95 percent. The amount that can be provided to enterprises that are part of the same group has been increased from SEK 100 million to SEK 300 million.

Tags: #sweden #business

