Facts

10:50 24.02.2025

Sweden announces transfer of its Tridon air defense system to Ukraine

1 min read
Sweden announces transfer of its Tridon air defense system to Ukraine

Sweden allocates EUR 100 million to support Ukraine's air defense, the package will include the Swedish Tridon Mk2 air defense system.

"I am in Kyiv today. For the past three years, the Ukrainian people have been fighting for freedom and security - theirs and ours. Today, we are announcing 100 million euro to support Ukraine’s air defences," he wrote on X.

In turn, Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson announced that on Monday Sweden will announce the transfer to Ukraine of a new air defense system worth SEK 1.2 billion (EUR 107.7 million, $112.8 million) as part of a new aid package.

"It includes among other things the new Swedish anti-air system TRIDON Mk2. It can help Ukraine defend against drones, cruise missiles, aircrafts and armoured vehicles. Further air defence support includes more RBS70 NG and other hand-held defence systems through an international partner," Jonson wrote on the social network X on Monday

The minister noted that in three years of war, the Russian Federation has not been able to defeat Ukraine. "We must keep supporting Ukraine," Jonson wrote.

Tags: #sweden #air_defense_systems

MORE ABOUT

19:25 21.02.2025
Zelenskyy briefs Swedish PM about his meeting with Kellogg

Zelenskyy briefs Swedish PM about his meeting with Kellogg

12:47 17.02.2025
Sweden doesn’t rule out sending peacekeepers to Ukraine

Sweden doesn’t rule out sending peacekeepers to Ukraine

20:44 06.02.2025
Umerov, Commander-in-Chief of Swedish Armed Forces discuss cooperation in defense industry

Umerov, Commander-in-Chief of Swedish Armed Forces discuss cooperation in defense industry

18:01 04.02.2025
Swedish govt improves conditions for participation of Swedish companies in Ukraine’s recovery

Swedish govt improves conditions for participation of Swedish companies in Ukraine’s recovery

13:17 04.02.2025
Sweden to help Ukraine prepare for EU talks, waste management, strengthening chemical safety

Sweden to help Ukraine prepare for EU talks, waste management, strengthening chemical safety

09:32 31.01.2025
Zelenskyy thanks Sweden for largest package of military aid for Ukraine

Zelenskyy thanks Sweden for largest package of military aid for Ukraine

20:15 30.01.2025
Zelenskyy thanks Sweden for largest military aid package for Ukraine

Zelenskyy thanks Sweden for largest military aid package for Ukraine

17:16 30.01.2025
Sweden announces its largest military aid package for Ukraine worth $1.2 bln

Sweden announces its largest military aid package for Ukraine worth $1.2 bln

16:19 17.01.2025
Ukrainian, Swedish Red Cross to implement rehabilitation project for war-affected population in three regions

Ukrainian, Swedish Red Cross to implement rehabilitation project for war-affected population in three regions

15:39 16.01.2025
UK to provide Ukraine with 150 artillery pieces, new mobile air defense system – PM

UK to provide Ukraine with 150 artillery pieces, new mobile air defense system – PM

AD

HOT NEWS

Trump says Ukraine deal could bring trillion dollar benefits – media

Air Force: 110 enemy UAVs shot down, 66 lost from location

Zelenskyy plans to visit USA on Feb 28 – media

Zelenskyy on talk with Macron: We coordinate our plans, future contacts in various formats

PM: Govt extends postponements of reserved employees until March 31

LATEST

Trump says Ukraine deal could bring trillion dollar benefits – media

Air Force: 110 enemy UAVs shot down, 66 lost from location

Zelenskyy plans to visit USA on Feb 28 – media

Two injured in Kharkiv drone attack

Poland to soon transfer another batch of 5,000 Starlinks to Ukraine

Zelenskyy on talk with Macron: We coordinate our plans, future contacts in various formats

Macron holds talks with Starmer and Zelenskyy

President’s Office, heads of diplomatic missions discuss strengthening of Ukraine’s support in African countries

Cabinet appoints Konovalova as dpty minister of education, Kis as Head of National Research Fund

Defense Ministry initiates conclusion of long-term contracts with Ukrainian arms manufacturers

AD
AD
AD
AD