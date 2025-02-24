Sweden announces transfer of its Tridon air defense system to Ukraine

Sweden allocates EUR 100 million to support Ukraine's air defense, the package will include the Swedish Tridon Mk2 air defense system.

"I am in Kyiv today. For the past three years, the Ukrainian people have been fighting for freedom and security - theirs and ours. Today, we are announcing 100 million euro to support Ukraine’s air defences," he wrote on X.

In turn, Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson announced that on Monday Sweden will announce the transfer to Ukraine of a new air defense system worth SEK 1.2 billion (EUR 107.7 million, $112.8 million) as part of a new aid package.

"It includes among other things the new Swedish anti-air system TRIDON Mk2. It can help Ukraine defend against drones, cruise missiles, aircrafts and armoured vehicles. Further air defence support includes more RBS70 NG and other hand-held defence systems through an international partner," Jonson wrote on the social network X on Monday

The minister noted that in three years of war, the Russian Federation has not been able to defeat Ukraine. "We must keep supporting Ukraine," Jonson wrote.