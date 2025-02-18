Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:49 18.02.2025

Defense forces destroy first North Korean Koksan artillery system – Khortytsia system

1 min read

Fighters of the 412th Nemesis Separate Battalion of the Unmanned Systems Forces hit a rare North Korean self-propelled artillery howitzer with a 170mm caliber cannon M-1978 Koksan in Luhansk region, the press service of the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Group has said.

"For the first time, the Koksan system was noticed among the Russian armament in October 2024. The first combat use was recorded back during the Iran-Iraq war of 1980-1988. We are taking another destroyed air defense equipment of the enemy military-industrial complex in the collection of the Nemesis' achievements," it said on the Telegram channel.

The firing range of the howitzer reaches 43 kilometers with fragmentation-fugitive shells and 54-60 kilometers with active-jet shells. Its firing rate is two shots within 5 minutes, and this vehicle is operated by eight people (mechanic-driver, commander, gunner and five loaders/feeders).

Tags: #north_korea #artillery #destruction

