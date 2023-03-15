Facts

19:13 15.03.2023

Enemy inflicts three missile, 36 air strikes, mounts 23 MLRS attacks on Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

2 min read
The Russian occupation forces mounted three missile, 26 air and more than 23 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) on the territory of Ukraine in the past 24 hours, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) has said.

Russia does not give up its intention to occupy Ukraine and continues its offensive actions regardless of its losses. The enemy focuses its main efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, Maryinka, and Shakhtarsk directions.

Due to its inability to defeat the AFU, the enemy uses the tactics of terrorizing and shelling residential areas in brutal violation of international humanitarian law.

"In the past 24 hours, the enemy inflicted three missile strikes, in particular on a civilian infrastructure facility in Kharkiv. The enemy also fired 26 air strikes and mounted more than 23 attacks using multiple launch rocket systems," the General Staff said on Facebook.

The possibility of new attacks remains high all over the territory of Ukraine.

In the Volyn, Polissia, Siversky, and Slobozhansky directions, the operational situation did not change. No signs of forming offensive enemy groups were recorded.

Training of units of the Russian occupation troops continues in Belarus. The enemy forces continue to be present in the borderline districts.

