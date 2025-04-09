Interfax-Ukraine

Economy

16:39 09.04.2025

Centrenergo suffers about EUR250 mln in losses from Russian attacks -

The losses of PJSC Centrenergo from Russian attacks on its facilities amounted to approximately EUR250 million, but the amount is still being specified and may increase, said head of the company Yevhen Harkavy.

"EUR250 million is the amount of losses from Russian attacks, and it is not final," he said during a briefing at the Ministry of Energy on Wednesday.

He also noted that Centrenergo irretrievably lost 55% of its capacity, which is more than 2 GW.

"There were 52 hits on two of our TPPs, we lost all capacity for a long time," Harkavy added.

As reported, Centrenergo operates two TPPs - Zmiyivska and Trypilska, which were unable to generate electricity due to hits during the Russian attacks.

Tags: #attacks #centrenergo #war

