Russia systematically recruits Chinese citizens on its territory and in jurisdiction of the country – Zelenskyy

Ukraine continues to investigate all the circumstances of the involvement of Chinese citizens in the Russian occupation contingent; it is obvious that this is a systematic Russian effort to recruit Chinese citizens, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

“The Security Service of Ukraine is carrying out the necessary procedural actions with the POWs recently captured in the Donetsk region. At the same time, all information is being examined regarding the involvement of other such individuals in Russia’s actions against Ukraine. It is crystal clear that these are not isolated cases, but rather systematic Russian efforts, in particular on the territory and within the jurisdiction of China, to recruit citizens of that country for the war,” Zelenslkyy said on X Thursday.

He stressed the importance of doing everything necessary to ensure that Russia does not have such and similar opportunities to prolong and expand the war.