Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

17:47 10.04.2025

Russia systematically recruits Chinese citizens on its territory and in jurisdiction of the country – Zelenskyy

1 min read
Russia systematically recruits Chinese citizens on its territory and in jurisdiction of the country – Zelenskyy

Ukraine continues to investigate all the circumstances of the involvement of Chinese citizens in the Russian occupation contingent; it is obvious that this is a systematic Russian effort to recruit Chinese citizens, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

“The Security Service of Ukraine is carrying out the necessary procedural actions with the POWs recently captured in the Donetsk region. At the same time, all information is being examined regarding the involvement of other such individuals in Russia’s actions against Ukraine. It is crystal clear that these are not isolated cases, but rather systematic Russian efforts, in particular on the territory and within the jurisdiction of China, to recruit citizens of that country for the war,” Zelenslkyy said on X Thursday.

He stressed the importance of doing everything necessary to ensure that Russia does not have such and similar opportunities to prolong and expand the war.

Tags: #war #chinese_citizens

MORE ABOUT

20:25 10.04.2025
Enemy activity increased in Toretsk and Pokrovsk directions

Enemy activity increased in Toretsk and Pokrovsk directions

09:45 10.04.2025
Putin may provoke war in Balkans – media

Putin may provoke war in Balkans – media

20:53 09.04.2025
Civilian casualties surge in March – UN human rights monitors

Civilian casualties surge in March – UN human rights monitors

16:51 09.04.2025
Captured Chinese citizen joins Russian army via intermediary in China, pays RUB 300,000 for it

Captured Chinese citizen joins Russian army via intermediary in China, pays RUB 300,000 for it

16:39 09.04.2025
Centrenergo suffers about EUR250 mln in losses from Russian attacks -

Centrenergo suffers about EUR250 mln in losses from Russian attacks -

13:33 09.04.2025
More than 70% of Ukrainians think Ukraine needs peace, but not at any price – survey

More than 70% of Ukrainians think Ukraine needs peace, but not at any price – survey

13:27 09.04.2025
Percentage of Ukrainians believing country remains single entity fighting Russian aggression declining – survey

Percentage of Ukrainians believing country remains single entity fighting Russian aggression declining – survey

20:35 08.04.2025
AFU capture two Chinese citizens in Donetsk region, Kyiv waiting for Beijing's reaction – Zelenskyy

AFU capture two Chinese citizens in Donetsk region, Kyiv waiting for Beijing's reaction – Zelenskyy

18:47 08.04.2025
AFU strike warehouse complex in Ozerky in Kursk region, destroying several hangars, technical equipment, over 30 occupants

AFU strike warehouse complex in Ozerky in Kursk region, destroying several hangars, technical equipment, over 30 occupants

15:47 08.04.2025
Ukrainian military captures two Chinese citizens in Donetsk region, Kyiv to wait for Beijing's reaction

Ukrainian military captures two Chinese citizens in Donetsk region, Kyiv to wait for Beijing's reaction

HOT NEWS

Kallas: Coalition of the Willing discusses format of possible mission in Ukraine

EU-Ukraine Road Transport Agreement automatically extended through end of 2025

Ukraine resumes ferry service with Georgia

Yermak denies information about alleged preparations for summer elections

Zelenskyy: Ceasefire for unclear period is frozen conflict

LATEST

Kallas: Coalition of the Willing discusses format of possible mission in Ukraine

Some 73,000 Ukrainian military personnel complete training in EU – mission

UNBROKEN plans to complete reconstruction of rehabilitation center in Briukhovychi, Lviv region, in Nov

Ukraine and Australia discuss strengthening defense and security cooperation

Ukraine can expect more support from coalition in Germany than it currently has - head of Rada committee

Shmyhal discusses with Kos Ukraine's movement towards EU, integration into single market with European Commissioner

Geographical equalization of cost of insurance against military risks in Ukraine is unlikely – European Commission

One killed, five wounded in Dnipro, 13 injured as result of strikes in Nikopol

MSF medical teams perform over 1,000 operations on patients in frontline territories in 2024

Zelenskyy receives credentials from ambassadors of Portugal, Republic of Korea and Vietnam

AD
AD