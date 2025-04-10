Interfax-Ukraine

Putin may provoke war in Balkans – media

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy sees Russian interference in the Balkans, he told Politico following a visit to the region.

"At this time, with war in Europe and seeing the long hand of Russian interference also in the region, you would be a fool if you took your eye off the Western Balkans, where there are still legacy issues that are yet to be overcome," British Foreign Secretary David Lammy told Politico.

"The Western Balkans are described as 'the other hotspot' by figures in the upper echelons of the U.K. government — and with the heat now being turned up, Britain is pushing for all six states in the region to join the EU to ward off Russian influence," the publication reports.

As of today, the status of candidate countries for EU membership is held by North Macedonia, Montenegro, Albania, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Kosovo, whose independence is not recognized by five EU member states, is considered a potential candidate for membership.

