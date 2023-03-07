Law enforcement officers report suspicion to Russian military, who tortured civilians of Kherson region

Law enforcement officers reported suspicion to a Russian serviceman who, since the beginning of the occupation of Kherson region, was appointed the so–called "commandant - chief of the garrison" in Lazurne settlement. The pseudo commandant's office subordinated the settlements of Lazurne, Prymorske, Kruhloozerka, Zalizny Port and the territory of the Black Sea Biosphere Reserve.

"He personally, as well as providing instructions and orders, participated in the detention and torture of local residents with a pro-Ukrainian position, illegally seized real estate. The suspect, along with his accomplices - the Russian military, detained the head of one of the village councils of Skadovsky district. He was held in the basement of a boarding house, systematically beaten, threatened with violence and fired shots over his head, simulating an execution. The man was required to provide information about pro-Ukrainian activists and local residents, and was also persuaded to cooperate," the Prosecutor General’s Office reported on the Telegram channel.

Currently, other soldiers of the Russian Federation involved in these crimes are being identified.