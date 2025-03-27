Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

15:46 27.03.2025

Two people killed, ambulance medics injured amid massive shelling of Kherson

1 min read
Two people killed, ambulance medics injured amid massive shelling of Kherson

On Thursday afternoon, Russian troops launched a massive shelling of the central part of Kherson, killing two civilians and injuring the driver and a paramedic of an ambulance, said head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin.

"The Russians took the life of a 55-year-old woman ... A man, who was staying at the bus stop, received fatal injuries," the Telegram says.

Prokudin expressed his condolences to the families and friends of the victims.

Later, the head of the Military Administration added that during the evacuation of the wounded to the hospital, the ambulance team came under Russian fire.

"Medics evacuated a 59-year-old man to the hospital who suffered an explosion injury, concussion and abdominal wound. At that time, the Russians attacked them. Due to the enemy strike, a 33-year-old paramedic and a 63-year-old driver suffered blast injuries and concussions," Prokudin said. "All the victims are now in the hospital," he added.

Tags: #kherson

MORE ABOUT

15:57 27.03.2025
Ukrposhta suspends delivering parcels to Kherson

Ukrposhta suspends delivering parcels to Kherson

12:05 26.03.2025
URCS instructors conducting field sessions on mine risk in Kherson region

URCS instructors conducting field sessions on mine risk in Kherson region

10:25 25.03.2025
One person injured as result of UAV attack in Dniprovsky district – city administration

One person injured as result of UAV attack in Dniprovsky district – city administration

10:02 13.03.2025
Invaders massively shell Kherson

Invaders massively shell Kherson

11:30 10.03.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross Society distributes over 21,000 food kits in Kherson during Feb

Ukrainian Red Cross Society distributes over 21,000 food kits in Kherson during Feb

19:20 07.03.2025
Two residents of Kherson injured as result of evening Russian shelling

Two residents of Kherson injured as result of evening Russian shelling

09:15 05.03.2025
One person injured in enemy attack on Kherson

One person injured in enemy attack on Kherson

20:57 20.02.2025
Rescue operations completed in Kherson, another victim removed from rubble

Rescue operations completed in Kherson, another victim removed from rubble

11:58 20.02.2025
Six injured in Kherson as result of guided aerial bomb hitting multi-story residential building

Six injured in Kherson as result of guided aerial bomb hitting multi-story residential building

17:56 19.02.2025
Japan transfers five passenger buses to Kherson

Japan transfers five passenger buses to Kherson

HOT NEWS

Brussels' position on sanctions against Russia remains unchanged: In order to cancel or change them, Russian troops must be withdrawn from all of Ukraine

Zelenskyy, Macron discuss increasing number of Mirage-2000

Coalition of Willing Summit begins in Paris

Russia preparing new offensive, in particular in Sumy, Kharkiv regions – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Some countries ready to send contingents, but only on condition of US security guarantees

LATEST

Macron instructs his FM to find solution for stable and lasting ceasefire in Ukraine within three weeks

Brussels' position on sanctions against Russia remains unchanged: In order to cancel or change them, Russian troops must be withdrawn from all of Ukraine

Генштаб ЗСУ спростовує нову фейкову заяву Москви про удари БпЛА по енергооб’єктах у Курській і Брянській областях

Situation at front in Lymany area worsened, enemy has almost occupied Terny - DeepState

Zelenskyy with Macron, Starmer and Rutte discuss coordination of efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine

Macron talks with Trump on eve of summit in Paris

US Secretary of State discusses with French FM cessation of Russian-Ukrainian war – State Dept

Zelenskyy, Macron discuss increasing number of Mirage-2000

Coalition of Willing Summit begins in Paris

Trump tries to create good diplomatic relations with Russia, but such methods do not work with Putin – Zelenskyy

AD
AD
Empire School
AD