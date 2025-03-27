Two people killed, ambulance medics injured amid massive shelling of Kherson

On Thursday afternoon, Russian troops launched a massive shelling of the central part of Kherson, killing two civilians and injuring the driver and a paramedic of an ambulance, said head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin.

"The Russians took the life of a 55-year-old woman ... A man, who was staying at the bus stop, received fatal injuries," the Telegram says.

Prokudin expressed his condolences to the families and friends of the victims.

Later, the head of the Military Administration added that during the evacuation of the wounded to the hospital, the ambulance team came under Russian fire.

"Medics evacuated a 59-year-old man to the hospital who suffered an explosion injury, concussion and abdominal wound. At that time, the Russians attacked them. Due to the enemy strike, a 33-year-old paramedic and a 63-year-old driver suffered blast injuries and concussions," Prokudin said. "All the victims are now in the hospital," he added.