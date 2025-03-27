Ukrposhta suspends delivering parcels to Kherson

JSC Ukrposhta suspended delivering parcels to Kherson due to massive shelling by the Russian Federation, the company's press service reported.

"In order to preserve the lives and health of our employees today, we will not be able to deliver and pick up parcels in Kherson. We are waiting out the Russian terror and are resuming work. Everything will be Ukraine," said Ukrposhta on Facebook on Thursday.

As reported, as a result of massive shelling by the Russian army on Thursday afternoon, Kherson partially lacks electricity. Trolleybus traffic has been temporarily stopped in the city.

Previously, one person was killed and another was injured.