Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

17:53 01.04.2025

Seventeen civilians killed, 168 people injured in Kherson in March – authorities

1 min read

In March, 17 civilians were killed and 168 people were injured in Kherson community as a result of enemy shelling and drone attacks, said Roman Mrochko, head of the city military administration.

"The sad results of March in Kherson community: 168 wounded and 17 dead. Kherson remembers each and every one," he wrote on Telegram on Tuesday.

As reported, in February, 13 residents of Kherson were killed as a result of Russian shelling, and another 113 people received injuries of varying degrees of severity.

In January 2025, 16 residents of Kherson were killed in enemy attacks, and another 154 Kherson residents were injured.

Tags: #kherson #attacks

MORE ABOUT

14:34 31.03.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross Society hands over 43,000 food kits to Kherson residents in March

Ukrainian Red Cross Society hands over 43,000 food kits to Kherson residents in March

11:39 29.03.2025
One civilian injured in Russian drone strike on Ukrainian Kherson region

One civilian injured in Russian drone strike on Ukrainian Kherson region

20:29 27.03.2025
Two people killed, four injured as result of artillery shelling of Kherson

Two people killed, four injured as result of artillery shelling of Kherson

15:57 27.03.2025
Ukrposhta suspends delivering parcels to Kherson

Ukrposhta suspends delivering parcels to Kherson

15:46 27.03.2025
Two people killed, ambulance medics injured amid massive shelling of Kherson

Two people killed, ambulance medics injured amid massive shelling of Kherson

10:22 27.03.2025
Inappropriate to talk about easing pressure on Russia, lifting sanctions – Zelenskyy

Inappropriate to talk about easing pressure on Russia, lifting sanctions – Zelenskyy

12:05 26.03.2025
URCS instructors conducting field sessions on mine risk in Kherson region

URCS instructors conducting field sessions on mine risk in Kherson region

10:25 25.03.2025
One person injured as result of UAV attack in Dniprovsky district – city administration

One person injured as result of UAV attack in Dniprovsky district – city administration

10:41 19.03.2025
On the night of March 19, Ukrainian defenders destroy 72 out of 145 drones used by enemy

On the night of March 19, Ukrainian defenders destroy 72 out of 145 drones used by enemy

09:42 19.03.2025
Zelenskyy says Putin continues attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure after he agrees with Trump to stop them

Zelenskyy says Putin continues attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure after he agrees with Trump to stop them

HOT NEWS

NATO issue absent in minerals deal – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy announces Friday meeting with military allies ready for deployment

Number of front clashes in March decreased by quarter compared to February, but number of shellings significantly increased

Shmyhal believes Ukraine ready to open all negotiation Clusters on EU accession in 2025

Russia begins illegal conscription of Ukrainians into armed forces in occupied territories of Ukraine – MFA

LATEST

NATO issue absent in minerals deal – Zelenskyy

Japan to transfer vehicles to Ukraine, continue to receive Ukrainian military personnel for treatment

Zelenskyy announces Friday meeting with military allies ready for deployment

Latvia sends another 1,500 UAVs to Ukraine - defense minister

Baerbock: The one who wants peace must first return kidnapped Ukrainian children

Curfew duration in Kherson, its region reduced – authorities

Sirko on adjusting subsoil agreement: I don't know if it's diplomatically possible

Developers from Brave1 conduct first tests of FPV drones on fiber optics with range of over 20 km in Ukraine

Three civilians, incl 5-year-old child, killed in Kyiv in March by enemy attacks, 10 injured – city administration

Mathernová notes importance of involving civil society in negotiation process on Ukraine's accession to EU

AD
AD
Empire School
AD