Seventeen civilians killed, 168 people injured in Kherson in March – authorities

In March, 17 civilians were killed and 168 people were injured in Kherson community as a result of enemy shelling and drone attacks, said Roman Mrochko, head of the city military administration.

"The sad results of March in Kherson community: 168 wounded and 17 dead. Kherson remembers each and every one," he wrote on Telegram on Tuesday.

As reported, in February, 13 residents of Kherson were killed as a result of Russian shelling, and another 113 people received injuries of varying degrees of severity.

In January 2025, 16 residents of Kherson were killed in enemy attacks, and another 154 Kherson residents were injured.