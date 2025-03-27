Two people killed, four injured as result of artillery shelling of Kherson

As a result of artillery shelling of Kherson on Thursday afternoon, two people were killed and four were injured, the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) reports.

"On the afternoon of March 27, 2025, Russian military personnel carried out artillery shelling of the city of Kherson. As a result of the shelling, two civilians were killed - a woman and a man," the department said on its Telegram channel on Thursday.

The prosecutor's office clarified that four people were injured, including two civilians and two emergency medical workers.

"A paramedic and a driver arrived to provide assistance to the victims and came under repeated fire. All the wounded were hospitalized," the report says.

Law enforcement officials are taking the necessary measures to document war crimes committed by servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces.

Under the procedural guidance of Kherson District Prosecutor's Office, a pretrial investigation has been initiated into the commission of a war crime (Part 1, 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).