20:29 27.03.2025

Two people killed, four injured as result of artillery shelling of Kherson

As a result of artillery shelling of Kherson on Thursday afternoon, two people were killed and four were injured, the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) reports.

"On the afternoon of March 27, 2025, Russian military personnel carried out artillery shelling of the city of Kherson. As a result of the shelling, two civilians were killed - a woman and a man," the department said on its Telegram channel on Thursday.

The prosecutor's office clarified that four people were injured, including two civilians and two emergency medical workers.

"A paramedic and a driver arrived to provide assistance to the victims and came under repeated fire. All the wounded were hospitalized," the report says.

Law enforcement officials are taking the necessary measures to document war crimes committed by servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces.

Under the procedural guidance of Kherson District Prosecutor's Office, a pretrial investigation has been initiated into the commission of a war crime (Part 1, 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Zelenskyy on results of Paris summit: We aren’t going to give up our lands and independence, which is bad signal for Putin

Europe's participation at negotiating table regarding end of war without alternative, Europe to be represented by France and Britain – Zelenskyy

Healey to chair new Ukraine defence contact group meeting on April 11 –

Lifting sanctions on Russia now would be disaster for diplomacy - Zelenskyy at summit in Paris

Zelenskyy: Stabilization on front is reliable basis for diplomacy

Zelenskyy on results of Paris summit: We aren’t going to give up our lands and independence, which is bad signal for Putin

Ukraine hasn’t yet discussed with USA what they can provide for security guarantees – Zelenskyy

Russia violates agreement on mutual cessation of strikes on energy facilities during night shelling of Kherson, waiting for US reaction – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: I am not afraid of any negotiation format, but Putin not ready for direct negotiations

Ukraine returns more than 1,200 children under Bring Kids Back UA program

Europe's participation at negotiating table regarding end of war without alternative, Europe to be represented by France and Britain – Zelenskyy

Healey to chair new Ukraine defence contact group meeting on April 11 –

Lifting sanctions on Russia now would be disaster for diplomacy - Zelenskyy at summit in Paris

Zelenskyy: Stabilization on front is reliable basis for diplomacy

UK and France to discuss needs for possible contingent with Ukrainian colleagues – Macron

