Facts

20:00 07.03.2023

Borrell describes sentences to Belarusian opposition activists as absurd

1 min read
Borrell describes sentences to Belarusian opposition activists as absurd

European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell issued a statement on Tuesday condemning the sentences handed down to members of the Belarusian opposition in Minsk the previous day.

"The EU condemns these absurd sentences," the communique, which was released in Brussels, said.

The European foreign policy chief said that the EU would continue to support all those who advocate an independent and democratic Belarus, and was ready to undertake measures in response to "bulldozing of the rights of its population."

The sentences were handed down in the case against members of the Coordination Council of the Belarusian opposition in Minsk on Monday. In particular, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya was tried in the case and sentenced to 15 years in prison. One of the leaders of the Belarusian opposition and former Belarusian Culture Minister Pavel Latushko and members of the Coordination Council of the opposition Maria Moroz (she headed Tikhanovskaya's campaign headquarters), Olga Kovalkova and Sergei Dylevsky were convicted, as well. Latushko was sentenced to 18 years in prison, Moroz to 12, Kovalkova to 12, Dylevsky to 12.

Tags: #belarus #eu #opposition

MORE ABOUT

21:07 06.03.2023
EU defense ministers to listen to Reznikov about development of situation, discuss how to speed up supply of ammunition

EU defense ministers to listen to Reznikov about development of situation, discuss how to speed up supply of ammunition

17:52 06.03.2023
Ukraine, with EU support, to receive 5,700 Enel solar panels for public sector - Ministry of Energy

Ukraine, with EU support, to receive 5,700 Enel solar panels for public sector - Ministry of Energy

20:46 02.03.2023
EU should start preparations for 11th package of sanctions against Russia ASAP - Ukrainian MFA

EU should start preparations for 11th package of sanctions against Russia ASAP - Ukrainian MFA

21:11 27.02.2023
EU delivered formal demarche to Georgia over state of Saakashvili's health

EU delivered formal demarche to Georgia over state of Saakashvili's health

20:30 27.02.2023
Stefanchuk: Ukraine actively working to deepen integration into EU

Stefanchuk: Ukraine actively working to deepen integration into EU

17:47 27.02.2023
European Commission, Poland, UN uniting efforts to find Ukrainian children abducted by Russian forces, bring those responsible to justice

European Commission, Poland, UN uniting efforts to find Ukrainian children abducted by Russian forces, bring those responsible to justice

16:43 25.02.2023
Rada expands border strip along state border line with Russia and Belarus to 2 km

Rada expands border strip along state border line with Russia and Belarus to 2 km

14:52 25.02.2023
EU Council approves tenth package of sanctions against Russia

EU Council approves tenth package of sanctions against Russia

09:22 24.02.2023
EU leaders issue statement on anniversary of Russia's attack on Ukraine

EU leaders issue statement on anniversary of Russia's attack on Ukraine

21:27 23.02.2023
Zelenskyy meets with delegation of United for Ukraine parliamentary network

Zelenskyy meets with delegation of United for Ukraine parliamentary network

AD

HOT NEWS

NBU revokes license of Ibox Bank due to poker tournament, improper financial monitoring

Ukraine remembers everyone kept in Russian captivity – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian MFA categorically refutes Lukashenko's insinuations about alleged involvement of Ukrainian side in events at Machulishchy airfield

Ukraine returns 130 people as part of another prisoner swap with Russia – Yermak

Guterres to discuss grain deal in Ukraine – media

LATEST

Preparatory work underway in Russia for Minsk-3 – Danilov

Head of Tajikistan discusses economic reform support for energy sector with World Bank vice president

Hungarian Defense Ministry trains Ukrainian combat medics – media

Cherevaty: Main task of our forces in Bakhmut is to wear down enemy's military capability, deplete its combat potential

NBU revokes license of Ibox Bank due to poker tournament, improper financial monitoring

U.S. Embassy in Georgia calls consideration of foreign agent bills 'dark day' for Georgian democracy

Cabinet approves mechanism of forced evacuation of children with one of parents from zones of active hostilities

Law enforcement officers report suspicion to Russian military, who tortured civilians of Kherson region

Ukraine remembers everyone kept in Russian captivity – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian MFA categorically refutes Lukashenko's insinuations about alleged involvement of Ukrainian side in events at Machulishchy airfield

AD
AD
AD
AD