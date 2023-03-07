Borrell describes sentences to Belarusian opposition activists as absurd

European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell issued a statement on Tuesday condemning the sentences handed down to members of the Belarusian opposition in Minsk the previous day.

"The EU condemns these absurd sentences," the communique, which was released in Brussels, said.

The European foreign policy chief said that the EU would continue to support all those who advocate an independent and democratic Belarus, and was ready to undertake measures in response to "bulldozing of the rights of its population."

The sentences were handed down in the case against members of the Coordination Council of the Belarusian opposition in Minsk on Monday. In particular, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya was tried in the case and sentenced to 15 years in prison. One of the leaders of the Belarusian opposition and former Belarusian Culture Minister Pavel Latushko and members of the Coordination Council of the opposition Maria Moroz (she headed Tikhanovskaya's campaign headquarters), Olga Kovalkova and Sergei Dylevsky were convicted, as well. Latushko was sentenced to 18 years in prison, Moroz to 12, Kovalkova to 12, Dylevsky to 12.