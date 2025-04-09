Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

11:16 09.04.2025

URCS volunteers helping victims of enemy UAV attack on Dnipro and Kharkiv

2 min read
URCS volunteers helping victims of enemy UAV attack on Dnipro and Kharkiv
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

Volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) provided assistance to victims of the Russian drone attack on Dnipro and Kharkiv at night.

“Dnipro. The Ukrainian Red Cross emergency response team volunteers in Dnipropetrovsk region promptly responded to the scene following another attack. They provided psychological first aid to eight victims,” URCS said on Facebook Wednesday.

The Ukrainian Red Cross emergency response team in Kharkiv region was on the ground at the sites of the strikes. Volunteers inspected the damaged buildings and surrounding areas to identify victims, provided first aid, and offered psychological first aid to those affected. Three of the injured were transported to medical facilities in the city.

The team from the Kharkiv regional branch of the Ukrainian Red Cross is currently assessing the needs of the affected people and preparing to distribute humanitarian aid, including OSB boards, tarpaulins, hygiene kits, and water to help people recover from the tragedy.

According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, 15 people were injured in Dnipro city as a result of the drone attack. Private homes, multi-storey residential buildings, cars, and businesses were damaged.

According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, at least two people were injured in a massive drone attack. Civilian infrastructure was damaged, including warehouses, industrial buildings, and service stations.

