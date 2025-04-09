Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

12:51 09.04.2025

Syrsky: New Russian offensive on Sumy and Kharkiv regions actually started

1 min read
Syrsky: New Russian offensive on Sumy and Kharkiv regions actually started
Photo: t.me/osirskiy

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, stated that the new Russian offensive on Sumy and Kharkiv regions "has actually already begun."

"I can say that the president is absolutely right, and this offensive has actually already begun. Because for several days, almost a week, we have been observing an almost doubling of the number of offensive actions by the enemy in all main directions," he said in an interview with LB.ua, published on Wednesday.

Answering the question of whether the large-scale joint exercises with the Russian armed forces, Zapad-2025, could also be an element of preparation for a new offensive on Ukraine from the territory of Belarus, the commander-in-chief noted that “all exercises have some goal.”

"And one of these goals is the covert creation of offensive troop groups. That is, the appearance of exercises is the most acceptable way to relocate, transfer troops, concentrate in some direction and create a troop group. Actually, this is how it began in 2022," Syrsky emphasized.

Earlier, in an interview with Le Figaro, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia is preparing for a spring offensive on Sumy and Kharkiv regions.

Tags: #syrsky

MORE ABOUT

18:07 07.04.2025
Drones destroy 77,000 enemy targets in March – Syrsky

Drones destroy 77,000 enemy targets in March – Syrsky

12:12 07.04.2025
Syrsky: Visits of reps of leading states of Coalition of Willing testify to unshakable determination of allies

Syrsky: Visits of reps of leading states of Coalition of Willing testify to unshakable determination of allies

18:44 21.03.2025
Russian losses since beginning of 2024 exceed 500,000 people – Syrsky

Russian losses since beginning of 2024 exceed 500,000 people – Syrsky

11:26 13.03.2025
Despite increased pressure, we will hold defense in Kursk region as long as expedient, necessary – Syrsky

Despite increased pressure, we will hold defense in Kursk region as long as expedient, necessary – Syrsky

18:32 10.03.2025
Syrsky: There’s no threat to our units in Kursk region now

Syrsky: There’s no threat to our units in Kursk region now

18:22 13.02.2025
Syrsky: We're holding 500 sq. m. in Kursk region, forcing Russia to move its most combat-ready units from other directions

Syrsky: We're holding 500 sq. m. in Kursk region, forcing Russia to move its most combat-ready units from other directions

21:05 10.02.2025
Syrsky, Commander of the NATO Special Assistance Mission to Ukraine discuss AFU's current needs

Syrsky, Commander of the NATO Special Assistance Mission to Ukraine discuss AFU's current needs

10:54 03.02.2025
Syrsky on murdered and wounded military: We look forward to full and comprehensive investigation of these crimes

Syrsky on murdered and wounded military: We look forward to full and comprehensive investigation of these crimes

20:53 23.01.2025
Syrsky: We need to prepare not only for defense, but also for offensive

Syrsky: We need to prepare not only for defense, but also for offensive

20:31 23.01.2025
Syrsky on Kharkiv operation: No one let Russians escape, troops were exhausted

Syrsky on Kharkiv operation: No one let Russians escape, troops were exhausted

HOT NEWS

AFU Air Force: 32 enemy UAVs shot down, eight drone simulators lost from location

AFU capture two Chinese citizens in Donetsk region, Kyiv waiting for Beijing's reaction – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy, PM of Belgium, reps of Belgian defense companies inspect Ukrainian drones

Ukraine’s MFA summons Chinese charge d'affaires ad interim

Belgium announces new EUR 1 bln aid package for Ukraine – PM

LATEST

Temporary solution on Ukraine war will give each side some time to regroup – congresswoman Spartz

URCS volunteers helping victims of enemy UAV attack on Dnipro and Kharkiv

Belgium to facilitate return of Ukrainian children deported and forcibly displaced by Russia

MEPs and Ukrainian parliamentarians declare their support for Ukraine's accession to EU

Yermak talks with adviser to British PM

Russia continues to reject full and unconditional ceasefire, lies about military targets it’s attacking in Ukraine – Sybiha

AFU Air Force: 32 enemy UAVs shot down, eight drone simulators lost from location

Shmyhal: Belgian defense industry leaders to discuss long-term business projects with Ukrainian partners

Over 200 Romanian companies already support reconstruction of Ukraine

AFU capture two Chinese citizens in Donetsk region, Kyiv waiting for Beijing's reaction – Zelenskyy

AD
AD