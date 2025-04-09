Syrsky: New Russian offensive on Sumy and Kharkiv regions actually started

Photo: t.me/osirskiy

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, stated that the new Russian offensive on Sumy and Kharkiv regions "has actually already begun."

"I can say that the president is absolutely right, and this offensive has actually already begun. Because for several days, almost a week, we have been observing an almost doubling of the number of offensive actions by the enemy in all main directions," he said in an interview with LB.ua, published on Wednesday.

Answering the question of whether the large-scale joint exercises with the Russian armed forces, Zapad-2025, could also be an element of preparation for a new offensive on Ukraine from the territory of Belarus, the commander-in-chief noted that “all exercises have some goal.”

"And one of these goals is the covert creation of offensive troop groups. That is, the appearance of exercises is the most acceptable way to relocate, transfer troops, concentrate in some direction and create a troop group. Actually, this is how it began in 2022," Syrsky emphasized.

Earlier, in an interview with Le Figaro, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia is preparing for a spring offensive on Sumy and Kharkiv regions.