Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

09:38 09.04.2025

AFU Air Force: 32 enemy UAVs shot down, eight drone simulators lost from location

1 min read
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua/

On the night of April 9, 2025 (from 20:00 on April 8), the enemy attacked with 55 Shahed-type strike UAVs and various types of drone imitators in the following directions: Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk of the Russian Federation, Chauda - Crimea, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Wednesday.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

"As of 8:30, the downing of 32 Shahed-type attack UAVs (drones of other types) in the north and east of the country has been confirmed. Eight enemy drone imitators have been lost (without negative consequences). Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions suffered as a result of the Russian attack," the Telegram message says.

