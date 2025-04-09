Ukrainian-born Republican member of the US House of Representatives Victoria Spartz notes that Ukraine will not recognize the currently occupied territories as the Russian Federation, but will be able to achieve a temporary solution to the war with the Russian Federation with the help of the USA and decide its final outcome later, according to her page on the U.S. parliament website.

“The current reality on the ground is that Ukraine is not in the position to retake its territories, nor could they agree to give them up permanently. Therefore, only a temporary solution with the help of the United States can be achieved, which will give each side some time to regroup. The end result of that war will have to be decided later and not just on a battlefield,” Spartz noted.

At the same time, she called media reports in which her words were interpreted as a demand that Ukraine give up its own territories a distortion of her true position. The congresswoman also criticized both Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. “I spent an enormous amount of energy trying to help the Ukrainian military to win their brutal fight against Russia,” she said.

As reported, the British publication of The Telegraph reported on Monday that Spartz allegedly believes that Ukrainians should come to terms with the transfer of their territories to the Russian Federation, and also demand the resignation of Volodymyr Zelenskyy as head of state. “I just don’t see how they (Ukraine) can be positioned to demand to keep the land. If they would be winning the war, that will be very different,” the ezine quoted her as saying.

Spartz also stated that “the best thing is to win wars as fast as you can. As long as it takes usually doesn’t end very well for Democracies.”

It was previously reported that at the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, Spartz was an active supporter of US support for Ukraine, but last year she voted against the $61 billion aid package, accusing the Ukrainian government of alleged corruption and providing no evidence for her words. Before that, the House of Representatives rejected her amendments, in which Spartz proposed removing four provisions from the bill that would have allowed the White House to provide Ukraine with weapons directly from US military warehouses.