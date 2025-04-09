Russia continues to reject full and unconditional ceasefire, lies about military targets it’s attacking in Ukraine – Sybiha

Photo: MFA of Ukraine

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha thanked UN member states for speaking at the Security Council meeting and condemning the Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih, and rejected Russia's lies about an attack on a military facility.

“I am grateful for today's UN Security Council meeting on Russia's brutal murder of nine Ukrainian children in Kryvyi Rih with a ballistic missile. I thank UN Member States for speaking out and condemning this horrendous Russian war crime. We will continue to demand full accountability for this and other atrocities. Russia continues to reject a full and unconditional ceasefire, while lying about the military targets it attacks in Ukraine,” he said on X.

The minister stressed that Ukraine “categorically reject Russia's blatant lies,” and that Russian attacks are deliberate acts of terror against civilians.

“A strong and united international response to Russia's atrocities is imperative. Such terror should never be normalized. To save our people's lives, Ukraine requires stronger defense capabilities, pressure on Moscow, and international resolve to hold Russia accountable,” Sybiha noted.

According to him, Ukraine continues working closely with our American and European partners to achieve a comprehensive, just and lasting peace for Ukraine and Europe based on respect for the principles of the UN Charter and with clear security guarantees.

He also added that Ukraine appreciates the efforts of UN Human Rights in Ukraine and UNICEF.