Syrsky: Ukrainian drone destroyed Russian Tu-22M3 several days ago

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/CinCAFofUkraine

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky reported the destruction of a Russian Tu-22M3 long-range bomber several days ago.

"A few days ago, our successful actions destroyed a long-range bomber Tu-22M3. It had just landed - and our drone hit it. The cost was about $100 million," he said in an interview with LB.ua, published on Wednesday.

In addition, the commander-in-chief emphasized that Ukraine managed to destroy several storage and collection sites for shaheds, which also affected the total number of their uses.

"We carried out a number of successful strikes on airfields, and the enemy was forced to deploy and move its aircraft deep into Russia. If before it was at a distance of 100-150 km, now it is 200-300 km in Engels, Shaikovka," he said.

The commander-in-chief also noted that the Russian fleet is in fact closed in Novorossiysk. "Sometimes it breaks through, but for them it is a test, because they know that they are constantly under the threat of our attacks," he added.

"The air defense system is also one of the areas of destruction during a ‘deep strike,’ which significantly reduces the power of both the air defense system itself and the detection system of our air attack weapons. Each such station costs tens of millions of dollars," Syrsky explained.