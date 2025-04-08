Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

17:36 08.04.2025

Ukraine’s MFA summons Chinese charge d'affaires ad interim

Ukraine’s MFA summons Chinese charge d'affaires ad interim

Ukraine strongly condemns Russia's involvement of Chinese citizens in its aggressive war against Ukraine, as well as their participation in hostilities against Ukrainian forces, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha stressed.

"We have summoned China's chargé d'affaires in Ukraine to the Foreign Ministry to condemn this fact and demand an explanation. Chinese citizens fighting as part of Russia’s invasion army in Ukraine puts into question China’s declared stance for peace and undermines Beijing’s credibility as a responsible permanent member of the UN Security Council," he wrote on X.

As reported with reference to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian military captured two Chinese citizens who fought on the side of the Russian army in Donetsk region. The captured Chinese had documents and even bank cards with them.

According to the project I Want to Live, reports of Chinese mercenaries in the Russian Armed Forces have been received before, but they were captured for the first time. "Thus, citizens of the PRC have joined the already long list of 'Putin's international legion' held in Ukrainian captivity: from Cuba to the DPRK, from Kazakhstan to Gambia. In total, 27 countries and unrecognized territories," the project's telegram message reads.

Tags: #mfa #china

